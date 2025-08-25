Donald Trump Could Soon Ban COVID-19 Vaccine as Expert Claims It’s More Harmful Than the Disease Itself

The COVID-19 vaccines might be exiting the American market “within months.” The Trump administration is reportedly keen on making the decision if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. manages to convince the President. An insider close to Kennedy is the one who revealed more about the possible ban.

British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra has been adamant in claiming that the vaccines are extremely dangerous to humans. He even claims that the vaccine might be more of a threat to us than COVID-19 itself. The cardiologist shares that his opinion is shared by “influential” members of the President’s family.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the doctor shared how, just like him, other people close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “cannot understand” why the vaccine is continued to be prescribed to people.

Malhotra also noted that the vaccine will likely be discontinued “within months,” while noting that it will likely bring along “fear of chaos.” Doing so might also cause legal ramifications.

“It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” the British cardiologist explained. He also shared that research was being conducted to find out more about the alleged “vaccine injuries.” The medical expert revealed that the Trump administration has been talking about the vaccine injuries and how there’s a chance that the ban might come as a “one clean decision.”

Just been made aware that my testimony under oath in Finland was used in the Japanese Covid inquiry ‘given this information published in the highest impact vaccine journal in the world, this vaccine should never have been approved for a single human in the first place’ Share… pic.twitter.com/n4LQ0YOIi4 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) June 26, 2025

The cardiologist, who is a leading adviser in Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, is also one of Kennedy’s closest associates. Mahotra noted how a 2022 paper is causing Kennedy and the people in his circle to approach the COVID-19 vaccine with skepticism. A group of physicians, university professors, and researchers contributed to the paper, which was then published in the journal Vaccine.

The paper analyses the vaccine and the analysis of “serious adverse events reported in… clinical trials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in adults.” The research resulted in the finding that revealed that people who took the mRNA vaccines posed a 6% higher risk of “excess serious adverse events.”

Any medical scientist that doesn’t openly accept the covid mRNA ‘vaccine’ has done significantly more harm than good is either ignorant, incompetent, wilfully blind, financially conflicted, a coward or lacks a conscience. PLEASE educate your friends, your family and your doctor pic.twitter.com/VaLyBWJwQN — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) August 9, 2025

On the other hand, the claim made by the paper has also been disregarded by large groups of the medical community. The counter-argument states that the research paper underestimates the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines while overly focusing on the risks because of the “methodological flaws, biased data selection, and ignoring broader public health impacts.”

Dr.Malhotra has a meeting with Donald Trump in September, where he will get a chance to share his stance on the vaccine with the President. “I think [Trump will] get it, because it’s in his interest to,” the cardiologist claimed. He claimed that the President will act in favour of banning the vaccine cause it is in a position to fix what is “wrong with the system.”