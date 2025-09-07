“RFK Jr. is a Crime Against Humanity” – Former Classmate’s Ultimate Takedown of ‘Most Dangerous Nepo Baby’ is Absolutely Brutal

MSNBC Host Lawrence O’Donnell has come after his old classmate RFK Jr. again, calling him a ‘crime against humanity.’ The cable news host on The Last Word called out the health and human services secretary over his stance on vaccines and endangering millions of people.

It is alleged that the lack of Kennedy’s knowledge of science and medicine has endangered several people. His conspiracy theories about vaccines have damaged the public’s trust in health and medicine.

The MSNBC host has revealed that RKF did not even study Biology in college or take a single pre-med course. According to him, he ‘could not have gotten through one.’ Kennedy had called the COVID Vaccine a “crime against humanity,” so the news host branded him the same.

O’ Donnell also went after Trump, adding, “Fame is currency with Donald Trump. And so the most unqualified and incompetent Health and Human Services Secretary in history took his place in the Trump cabinet, working for a man whose fortune and business career was handed to him by his father.”

MSNBC host and former classmate destroy RFK and call him a buffoon! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yd3SIPbXLN — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 22, 2025

He also blasted him for supporting Trump’s Nobel Prize for the development of the COVID vaccines, even though these awards are given to experts in science and medicine. He continued to explain how people are suffering from measles this year as they followed his guidelines for the disease.

He called RFK an anti-vaccine supporter and how he also lies about science and pretends to talk about it. Another host Joe Scarborough accused RFK Jr. of ‘lying repeatedly under oath. Over the years, Kennedy was seen as an influential environmental lawyer and activist while also being respected because of the family history.

However, the high profile did not help him with his controversial take on matters like health and science. O’Donnell agrees that his public image only exists because Trump wanted the name Kennedy.

O’Donnell blasting Kennedy also comes as a warning for everyone who is influential and could further cause danger to the lives of the US citizens. Despite the criticism, Kennedy has not changed his stance on vaccine skepticism.

As per the current scenario, his relationship with Trump will dictate his political career instead of the damage he’s responsible for. Trump may not support RFK’s extreme views but he sure is an ally.