‘A Crime Against Humanity’- MSNBC Host Dismantles RFK Jr.’s Credibility in Scathing On-Air Monologue

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or RFK Jr., is known for controversy and faced more criticism this week. On a popular show on MSNBC, called The Last Word, the host (Lawrence O’Donnell) had powerful words for him. O’Donnell said RFK Jr. is “a crime against humanity” because of his long history of questioning vaccines and talking about conspiracy theories.

Recently, he has linked autism with an autistic child’s mother using Tylenol when pregnant, and other such “facts” he thinks are true, and periodically comes up with.

Lawrence O’Donnell (who studied at Harvard with Kennedy) didn’t hold back in evaluating the man who has served as the 26th U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services since 2025. He pointed out, “Robert Kennedy Junior did not take Biology in college, (…) did not take a single pre-med course in college, and could not have gotten through one,” O’Donnell said sharply. He argued that having a famous family name might help you get noticed, but it doesn’t mean you know anything about science.

The monologue climaxed when O’Donnell turned the tables on one of RFK Jr.’s well-known statements.

Earlier, Kennedy had labeled COVID-19 vaccines as “a crime against humanity.” O’Donnell stung where it hurts by referencing RFK Jr.’s own words and saying that he himself is “a crime against humanity.”

This was quite the dramatic show on cable news. It all came as Dr. Kennedy faced a tough time at the Senate Finance Committee, where some accused him of not being completely honest about how the CDC has managed vaccine policies. Another MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, went so far as to say that Dr. Kennedy was “lying repeatedly” while speaking to the lawmakers under oath.

The Kennedy name has a storied history in the American political arena, yet O’Donnell suggests it’s the source of the issue at hand. According to him, RFK Jr. secured his position under Donald Trump‘s administration solely due to his surname.

Initially esteemed as an environmental attorney, RFK Jr. has since distanced himself from much of his family and the scientific world with his unorthodox health beliefs. His sister, Mary Kerry Kennedy, had reportedly even urged him to step down, especially after the chaos he brought to the CDC and his controversial stance on vaccine requirements.

🚨NEW: Kerry Kennedy, brother of RFK Jr., calls for him to resign as HHS Secretary: "Enough is enough. Secretary Kennedy must resign. Now."

O’Donnell’s on-air anger was personal and had a clear warning.

He saw RFK Jr. as a problem because he thought being famous was more important than knowing what you’re talking about, especially when many people were getting sick and even dying from the coronavirus. It’s like saying, just because someone is famous or has a powerful family, they should be believed over scientists when it comes to keeping people safe and healthy!

Despite this, we can’t deny RFK Jr. occupies a top position in the US government.

This is the photo Democrats want you to forget about. RFK Jr. endorsing Donald Trump

His friendship with Donald Trump has only strengthened his power in Washington, particularly as he questions vaccines and rejects government health advice. This worries many because he uses his influence to spread ideas that aren’t science-based.

