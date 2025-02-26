RFK Jr. as Health Secretary Triggers Fear—Here’s How Women Are Taking Control of Their Health!

Now that RFK Jr. has been officially confirmed as the 26th U.S. Health Secretary, many American women are considering changes in their healthcare access. His appointment includes overseeing the “Make America Healthy Again Commission” under President Donald Trump, which has already sparked unease. In just over a week, the Commission has questioned mental health medications and launched a review of the childhood vaccine schedule. Well, these moves are a clear contradiction to the earlier promises of maintaining the status quo.

The reproductive rights are already in a precarious state, and many women are discussing ways to safeguard their physical and mental health. A Reddit user asked the r/WomenOver30 community, “What should I be doing health-wise as a woman over 30 to protect myself and prepare for the next four years now that RFK Jr. is confirmed as the health secretary?”

Women from all walks of life talked about their concerns, strategies, and advice on how they are preparing for possible changes in healthcare.

Protecting Digital Privacy

Many users urged women to be cautious with their digital footprint. The concern is more valid particularly with period-tracking apps. A Reddit user warned, “Delete your period tracking app. Nothing is stopping these companies from giving your data to authorities who want to prosecute women for suspicion of abortions.”

Organizing and Community Involvement

Some users talked about how important it was to take action beyond personal safety. Another Reddit user put a word: “Find a local political group and get involved ASAP—from grassroots campaigns to volunteering for abortion funds.”

They added that while individual precautions like getting an IUD or stocking up on medications are essential, systemic changes of course needs collective action. “Yes, get your passports, vaccines, and birth control. But above all, be part of the change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Tapper (@jaketapper)

Prioritizing Essential Vaccinations

RFK Jr.’s history of opposing vaccines has raised concerns, particularly regarding access to the HPV vaccine. A user shared their personal experience where they mentioned how their father had been anti-vaccine and prevented them from getting the HPV vaccine in school. “By the time I got it as an adult, I had already contracted one of the high-risk cancer strains. Now, at 31 years old, I already have pre-cervical cancer.”

Long-Term Birth Control

Several users discussed the importance of securing birth control options before any restrictions could be imposed. Shared their approach, a user said, “I just got my third IUD in December. I had another year left, but given the new administration, I figured I’d get it done now.”

Another user, took it a step further and suggested sterilization for those who never plan on having children. The comment reads, “With the rising rates of childbirth-related deaths, the risk isn’t worth it.”

Food Security and Self-Sufficiency

Some users suggested preparing for potential supply chain disruptions by growing their food could be a good way as well. An Internet user encouraged women to start a home garden, as evident from the statement, “Between deportation, trade wars, and a likely gutting of the FDA, fresh food may become unaffordable or unsafe.”

EYE-WATERING MOMENT: RFK Jr. delivers an emotional tribute to President Trump after being sworn in as HHS Secretary. “For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in… pic.twitter.com/wqbxzglwiI — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 13, 2025

They recommended beginner-friendly crops like tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini and noted that even apartment dwellers can grow food using an aeroponic system.

Stocking Up on Essential Medications

Women also shared their concerns about access to fluoride, as some Republicans have floated the idea of removing it from water supplies. Someone remarked, “I might be misinformed about how serious this is, but my first thought was to stock up on high-fluoride toothpaste.”

Another user agreed, “Fluoride in toothpaste is crucial, especially for people without access to proper dental care. If they remove it from the water, it will have a major impact on children and low-income adults.”

Strengthening Physical Health

Several users said about the importance of building strength to be through the future healthcare struggles. Someone said that “We all know that a bad mammogram can happen, and you do NOT want to go through chemo without muscle mass.”

Preparing for Emergency Healthcare

Others stepped in to talk about the importance of learning first aid and CPR. A person recommended checking with local EMT services for training, “Our office installed a new AED, and an ambulance service provided certified training—more accessible and less expensive than Red Cross.”

Stockpiling Medications and Emergency Contraception

In RFK Jr.’s first statement since becoming HHS Secretary, he applauded Trump dismantling USAID, calling it “a sinister propagator of totalitarianism and war across the globe.” His uncle, President John F. Kennedy, created USAID 64 years ago. What a disgrace to his family. pic.twitter.com/SCqHtZhbbB — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) February 13, 2025

Users also suggested to obtain essential prescriptions while they are still accessible. One such advice came from a user who wrote, “When you see your GP, get prescriptions for Plan B and other pregnancy-related medications because access may become limited.”

Similarly, a Reddit user noted that generic Plan B can be ordered online and discreetly delivered, “It might feel sketchy at first, but it works, and the meds arrive in the mail.”

Seeking Alternatives to the U.S. Healthcare System

Some women expressed their fears about the future of healthcare in America. A woman on Reddit had a blunt suggestion: “If you have the means, I suggest leaving the country. This s–tshow will only get worse, and as long as you’re free and able, there’s no reason to stick around and watch the circus unfold.”