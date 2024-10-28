RFK Jr. Claimed He Knows Who 'Actually Murdered' His Father — Even Though They Were Never Convicted

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of death and gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

There have been a plethora of conspiracy theories that arose shortly after the former 35th President of The States, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on the 22nd of November, 1963. Unfortunately, his brother Robert F Kennedy, who was formerly a General Attorney and a Democrat, also met his untimely death in a similar manner as his brother; Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the crime on the 5th of June, 1968. But in recent times, Bobby's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., refused to believe Sirhan was his father’s real killer.

Robert and Ethel Kennedy with their children on steps in 1957. (Image Source: Bettmann/Getty Images)

According to Men's Journal, the vaccine skeptic revealed on the Club Random Podcast, hosted by Bill Maher, his theory on the 'actual murderer.' Initially, Maher discusses some of RFK Jr's recent events including, how his presidential run to carry on his late uncle’s legacy hopefully was going and his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine. Eventually, the conversation steered to a point where the environmental lawyer was asked about that fateful day, June 5, 1968. RFK Jr. claimed that Sirhan was certainly 'involved in the murder' but was not the person who ended up actually killing his dear father.

“His story is that he has no memory of it, and stuck with that story for 60 years,” said RFK Jr. about Sirhan’s confession. "But when I sat down and read the autopsy report, it became clear to me as it would to anybody who read that report, that Sirhan could not have killed my father—which is what Thomas Noguchi, the most important coroner probably in American history, concluded and wrote in his autobiography."

RFK Jr. doesn’t believe Sirhan Sirhan assassinated his father:



“I don't believe that Sirhan Sirhan’s bullets ever hit my father, and neither did the coroner.”



“If you just do the math, my father got shot four times from behind. He only had eight bullets in his gun. It didn't… pic.twitter.com/VyuQHL9irZ — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) June 5, 2024

RFK Jr. then proceeded to break down the incidents from the day and narrated a small portion of what he theorized. "Sirhan fired two shots at my father from five feet away. There was absolute mayhem in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel... He walked off the stage and took an unexpected route through the kitchen. Waiting in the kitchen in an ambush was Sirhan Sirhan, who fired two shots as my father approached... The other shot went past my father's ear and hit a wooden door jamb behind him. Sirhan was then grabbed by six men in a dog pile. He fired six more shots, in the opposite direction from where my father was."

RFK Jr. speaks on the 56th anniversary of his father's assassination about his consistent denial of Secret Service protection by the Whitehouse.



"I was with my dad when he died in Los Angeles in 1968."



"What Secretary Mayorkas has told you is deceptive." pic.twitter.com/ZU8jTADewf — American Values 🗽 (@AV24org) June 5, 2024

As such, the lawyer felt that Sirhan was merely a distraction, and the real shooter was Eugene Thane Cesar, who was supposedly standing behind RFK. Cesar was reportedly a CIA operative and an alleged 'vocal racist who hated the Kennedys.' As such, RFK Jr. theorized that Cesar was the one who staged the ordeal using Sirhan as a scapegoat. “He was holding my father’s arm. He drew his gun, and my father was shot four times from behind.”

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273).

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.