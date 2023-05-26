Revealing the Big Perk That ‘The Voice’ Winners Get Over ‘American Idol’ Champions

Singing competition shows have become a staple of television entertainment, captivating audiences with dazzling performances and gripping stories. Among the plethora of singing contests, American Idol and The Voice have emerged as two of the most prominent shows in the United States. While the winner of American Idol is known to receive a significant cash prize and a record deal, what exactly does the winner of The Voice get? Let's delve into the details.

According to Distractify, similar to American Idol, the winner of The Voice is awarded a cash prize and a record deal. However, the specifics differ slightly between the two shows. The victorious singer on The Voice receives a cool $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music. In contrast, the winner of American Idol is granted $125,000 in cash and an additional $125,000 for the production of their album as part of the record deal. Both prizes are undoubtedly impressive and provide a solid foundation for launching the careers of aspiring musicians.

Beyond the cash prize and record deal, The Voice winners enjoy a distinct advantage that many American Idol winners do not have. One common challenge faced by winners of singing competitions is maintaining their success after the show ends. Numerous Idol winners have voiced their frustration over a perceived lack of support from their record labels. However, The Voice winners benefit from the involvement of successful recording artists in the show.

A prime example is Blake Shelton, one of The Voice's esteemed judges. Whenever one of Shelton's team members emerges as the winner, he takes them on tour with him and collaborates with Universal Music Group to nurture their talent. This approach ensures that the artists receive guidance and support to develop their careers and achieve long-lasting success. The show provides winners with a unique opportunity to work closely with experienced mentors who understand the intricacies of the music industry.

Over the years, The Voice has introduced audiences to a multitude of talented contestants who have left a lasting impact. Notable names include Nicolle Galyon, a contestant from Season 2; Cassadee Pope, the Season 3 winner; Loren Allred, a Season 3 contestant; and Morgan Wallen, a Season 6 contestant. These artists have showcased their exceptional skills on the show and have gone on to make significant strides in their music careers.

Interestingly, some of The Voice judges themselves have risen to stardom through singing competition shows. Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson, both accomplished musicians, achieved fame after participating in such shows. Horan, who gained recognition through The X Factor UK as a member of One Direction, didn't even win the competition, yet the band flourished and achieved great success. Interestingly, Kelly Clarkson came out of American Idol, winning the first-ever season of this singing contest. With judges who have experienced the journey firsthand, winners of The Voice can benefit from their invaluable mentorship and industry insights.

The winner of The Voice not only receives a generous cash prize and a coveted record deal but also gains access to experienced mentors who can guide them toward a thriving music career. The show's affiliation with successful recording artists and the support offered by judges like Blake Shelton provide winners with invaluable opportunities for growth and long-term success.

While American Idol saw its finale episode on Sunday, fans of singing contests can look for The Voice on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and witness the talent and excitement that unfolds on this stage.