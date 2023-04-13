'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden's Baby's Mom Revealed

Love is Blind Season 3 star, Bartise Bowden welcomed his first child, Aiden Bowden, with his girlfriend recently, and after much speculation, Bowden's girlfriend's name has been revealed!

Bowden, 27, left fans surprised by announcing the fact that he became a father by sharing a sweet carousel post on Instagram earlier this week. He captioned his post with how he might've played the villain on TV but is gonna be a hero for his "little man." Fans were left itching with curiosity as to who the mother of his son could be. According to reports by Life & Style and the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Olivia Gross is revealed to be the little boy's mother and Bowden's current girlfriend.

Olivia is known to be an extremely private person and, besides the fact that she resides in Texas, details of her social life along with her professional records have been kept hush-hush; her accounts on social media are private and not public.

Are Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez Still Together? What Happened After Season 3 Love Is Blind duo Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez left the pods engaged, but their former relationship wasn’t smooth sailing from there. From Bartise’s... pic.twitter.com/GoAtb8HM7i — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 10, 2023

Bowden recently rose to fame since his debut in season 3 of the Netflix reality show Love Is Blind that aired in 2022 last year. He had good chemistry with Raven Ross and Nancy Rodriguez on the show but eventually left with Nancy because of their intense chemistry. They even got engaged, and Bowden vowed that he'd become marriage material by the time the couple took their vows for eternity. Plot twist: wedding day arrives and when the officiator pops the question to Bowden, he dumps her on the spot with the reasoning that he is "not physically attracted" to her anymore. It completely shattered Rodriguez, which led to her cutting off all ties with her now ex-fiance.

Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix| Photo by Roy Rochlin

Bowden is also part of Season 1 of Perfect Match which aired earlier in February of this year. Even in this series, he does not stop himself by raising new levels of hell for fellow contestants and has raised the bar for drama to a whole new level. From dumping his match on the show for another to sinister manipulations, crazy gossip and even mincing words with his match on the show. He certainly is a super-villain on the show, reports Decider. Perfect Match is a show about participants from different reality shows competing and surviving in a series of challenges and games and finally ending up with their one true match.

"Zaddy on screen to Daddy in real life." -Bartise Bowden pic.twitter.com/3UkoSVrqOO — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2023

E!News released a video about how Bowden finally found "everlasting love" with his son Aiden, also revealing a sweet video of him holding his son and saying "Zaddy on screen but Daddy in real life." The video proceeds to share sweet father-son moments from Bowden's Instagram page along with a video recording of his son's reaction to a Tiger Woods golf game.