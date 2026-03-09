Retired Army General Says U.S. ‘Abandoned’ Him in Dubai — Stranded Americans Told to ‘Figure a Way Out’

The Israel-US attacks on Iran have entered their eighth day, with the situation worsening by the day. On Saturday night, a series of large explosions shook Tehran as Israel launched more strikes.

On February 28, under “Operation Epic Fury,” the U.S. and Israel launched what officials described as one of their most important attacks on Iran in decades. The conflict escalated, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks across the region, including toward the United Arab Emirates.

Many Gulf countries closed their airspace and canceled flights, leaving thousands of foreign travelers, including Americans, stranded in places like Dubai and Doha. Violence continued across other regions. In central Beirut, at least four people were killed when a deadly airstrike hit a hotel.

In an MS Interview with Erin Burnett, retired U.S. Army Major General Randy Manner opened up about being stranded in Dubai during the ongoing crisis.

Manner said that he felt “abandoned” by the U.S., as people in the embassy seemed to be in “survival mode” every time he reached out to them.

Manner was in Dubai for work and in transit when the crisis began. He stated that he contacted the U.S. State Department website, but was told they could not assist him and that he should “figure a way out.”

While the U.K. government was arranging military transport flights to evacuate British citizens, Americans had not yet been given clear evacuation options through the U.S. State Department at that time.

Randy Manner was one of the travelers stranded because flights were canceled and airports were abruptly shut down. He said that luckily he was evacuated through one of the aircraft which left early Wednesday morning after four different attempts.

Randy Manner called it “luck of the draw” as he reached back to U.S. safety and shared how one of the attempts was successful despite missile attacks. Passengers were stuck inside the aircraft as their cell phones were turned off. Panick erupted as women and children were heard crying.

After eight minutes, the aircraft took off, and Manner said he felt nothing but “gratitude” for the UAE government looking after stranded passengers and U.S. citizens who are desperate to return home.

As a former acting vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, Manner said he understood the situation of the war as he had seen the tensions in places like Iran and Afghanistan during his tenure of his career.

He expressed deep gratitude to the UAE government, saying, “My hats go off to them.” He described the evacuation as professional and respectful, and criticized the inefficiency of his own government.

Previously, six U.S. soldiers were killed during the ongoing attacks. They died earlier in the week in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait City, Kuwait, shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

Donald Trump came to the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, honoring the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Trump attended the event wearing a Trump-branded “USA” golf cap, and cell phones were not allowed during the ceremony. Several senior officials were also present at the ceremony, including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Critics described Donald Trump’s attire as casual, given the gravity of the situation; many claimed he should have been in formal wear, which is the standard dress code for official events.

Before traveling to the ceremony, Trump spoke at a summit of Latin American leaders in Miami, describing the fallen troops as heroes who were “coming home in a different manner than they expected.”

He called the situation “very sad” and said he would try to keep the “American military deaths “to a minimum.” Family members of the deceased soldiers were also present at the ceremony as they spoke to the media about their state of mind.