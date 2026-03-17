Retired Air Force General Missing Nearly Three Weeks; FBI Joins Search

The search for missing retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland has entered the third week. He went missing from his Albuquerque home on Feb. 27, and authorities have been investigating the disappearance.

According to new clues emerging in the case, his hiking boots were found at his vacation home. The investigators are trying to confirm if these are the same hiking boots he was wearing during his disappearance or if they are connected in some way.

The 68-year-old was wearing a green, long-sleeved button-up outdoor shirt when he went missing. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported on Monday that no new sightings have been confirmed yet, and a silver alert remains in effect. He has not been seen since Feb. 27, around 11 a.m., when he was spotted leaving his Albuquerque home on foot.

Bernalillo County has issued a Silver Alert for retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, a longtime leader at Kirtland and former commander of the Phillips Research Site and Air Force Research Laboratory. He was last seen Friday morning near Quail Run Court NE, and due to… — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 2, 2026

According to the reports, a repairman visited the residence on Feb. 27, around 10 a.m. Mrs. McCasland left home for a medical appointment around 11:10 a.m. and returned around noon. She could not find her husband for hours after calling family and friends. Then she reported him missing at 3:07 p.m.

McCasland’s wallet and .38 caliber revolver are also missing. On March 7, authorities also located a U.S. Air Force sweatshirt 1.25 miles east of his home. No blood was found on the clothing, and it has not been confirmed whether the sweatshirt belongs to him, but it prompted a targeted search in the area. However, his phone, glasses, and wearable devices remained at home.

Some on social media speculated:

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: retired Air Force major general with most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head, most of which covers UFOs and alien who went missing without a trace and constitutes a “grave national security crisis,” according to an investigative journalist.… pic.twitter.com/wdwJkuTq4F — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 8, 2026

Furthermore, McCasland’s red backpack is also missing, raising suspicion that he took it with him when he left. The repairman who had a conversation with him revealed he may have appeared mentally confused. On the other hand, investigators described him as a “highly intelligent, highly capable” person, and he was not disoriented.

The retired Air Force general is an outdoorsman known for running, cycling, and hiking, but his disappearance remains a mystery. The BCSO has asked for tips in case someone spots him and even prompted the residents to check surveillance footage of their homes for more clues.

Along with the FBI, the authorities acted on the tips they received in the early days of the investigation. So far, no foul play has been detected. McCasland’s wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, has not linked his disappearance to his military service. The retired general used to work at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, connecting him to UFOs and the Roswell crash.