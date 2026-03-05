Ex-United States Air Force General Linked to UFO Research Goes Missing — Prompts Silver Alert In New Mexico

William Neil McCasland, a retired U.S. Air Force general known for his involvement in UFO-related research programs, has been reported missing in New Mexico. According to authorities, the 68-year-old was last seen around 11:00 a.m. near Quail Run Court NE. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating his disappearance.

The retired Air Force general is an experienced outdoorsman with a special interest in hiking and skiing. However, he failed to carry his phone and also left home without his watch.

A silver alert was also issued after he went missing. According to reports, McCasland suffers from an unspecified medical illness, which has raised concerns for his wellbeing in the wake of his disappearance. He has been described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Retired USAF General & Claimed UFO INSIDER, Maj Gen McCasland Has Gone MISSING! Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland. This is the same general mentioned by Tom DeLonge in the Podesta WikiLeaks as one of his… pic.twitter.com/ZUge9JJ0B6 — Jay Anderson (@TheProjectUnity) March 2, 2026

Sheriff John Allen released a statement about the disappearance and the investigation that has followed. He said, “Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely. Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners.”

“We’re asking the public to help by checking and preserving any security camera footage from the area and reporting any information immediately,” Allen further added.

McCasland retired in 2013, after which the major entered the private sector. He led the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson in Dayton, Ohio, along with the Kirtland base’s Phillips Research Site.

Wright-Patterson is known for the work that it does in circles of UFO enthusiasts. It was the site at which debris from the Roswell Incident was analyzed. While there are conspiracy theorists who swear that the incident involved aliens, official government sources have said that it was simply debris from tests around

🚨 **BREAKING: Man in charge of Roswell UFO at Wright Patterson AFB Goes Missing – Major General William Neil McCasland 🇺🇸🛸👽 With President Trump ready to sign an executive order to declassify all of the UAP files – this seems very suspicious. Bernalillo County just put out a… pic.twitter.com/LJU3jCKlNB — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, a woman reported spotting a man matching McCasland’s description after his disappearance, as reported by the Daily Mail. However, no further leads were given, at the time of writing.

The 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base is currently coordinating with the Sheriff’s office and has said that all updates are going to be issued by the investigators in local law enforcement.

McCasland remains missing with little to no updates about his whereabouts. No evidence points towards abduction or foul play in the disappearance of the retired general. Currently, the focus is on retracing his steps and investigating tips regarding the man.