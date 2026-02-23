Trump’s Push To Unseal UFO Files Fuels Speculation Around Baba Vanga’s Chilling 2026 Alien Prophecies

President Donald Trump’s recent directives mandate the declassification of all government documents related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and aliens. Trump’s social media post revealed that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other cabinet departments to locate and unearth documents containing evidence about extraterrestrial life.

The president’s order is based on his accusation against former President Barack Obama for leaking confidential information. Obama, in a recent podcast, said that there is a possibility of the presence of aliens and extraterrestrial life forms in the controversial portion of Area 51. Trump later told the press, “I don’t know if they’re real or not. I may get [Obama] out of trouble by declassifying.”

Sure… if aliens were real, Trump would’ve already slapped 1000% tariffs on them. 😅 — IN (@Czech_investor) February 23, 2026

Now, with the buzz about information on UFOs and aliens possibly coming to light, the news has sparked a separate debate. It has reignited concerns about popular Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026. She had prophesied that 2026 would be a milestone for making first contact with extraterrestrial life forms.

For those unfamiliar, Vanga, the blind soothsayer, gained fame for predicting major world events in the past. These included the 9/11 attacks and Princess Diana’s tragic death in a car accident. Her track record has led people to believe that her predictions might come true again.

Trump trying to district Epstein files by talking about aliens #DonaldTrump — Kesab Karki (@KesabKarki6605) February 23, 2026

Although Trump has made it clear that his stance on extraterrestrial evidence remains neutral, Vanga’s followers are anxious about what those files will reveal. The late mystic had predicted that a large spacecraft would enter Earth’s atmosphere in 2026. She also hinted that humanity might receive contact from an unknown civilization already existing within our planet.

Vanga had also hinted about major changes in geopolitical powers. The late soothsayer had proclaimed that 2026 would witness a lot of turbulence and a change of power, along with an escalated climate crisis and the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

Trump has directed federal agencies to declassify the files and release any information related to UFOs and aliens. He has reportedly shown a strong interest and the need for transparency in the matter. Even before any official statement, social media is already abuzz with wild theories. While some trust the prediction of secret alien civilizations already being on Earth, others compare it to past failed prophecies.

November 2026 incoming and Baba Vanga’s alien drop already has more hype than most blockbuster trailers 👽🛸

Trump just ordered the UFO files unlocked… coincidence or are we speedrunning her prophecy? Either way, I’m stocking popcorn. Who’s with me? 🚀 #Aliens2026… — Mahak Gupta (@_themahakgupta) February 22, 2026

​It must be noted that despite decades of investigations, there has been no concrete evidence of extraterrestrial contact so far. In the past, both Pentagon and NASA officials have dismissed UFO sightings as natural, calling them human-made phenomena and not alien technology.

However, if the Trump administration indeed becomes successful in unearthing any relevant information suggesting the presence of extraterrestrial life, it would be revolutionary.