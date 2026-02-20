Are Donald Trump’s UFO Files Another Distraction from Jeffrey Epstein?

President Donald Trump appears to be preparing to release files and documents related to extraterrestrial life and UFOs. Recent interest in the government’s stance on the existence of extraterrestrial life followed remarks by former President Barack Obama, who said he believed aliens were real.

Obama noted that while he did not see any evidence during his tenure as president, he believed the sheer number of stars in the galaxy would statistically indicate that life exists elsewhere in the universe.

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real” “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, revealed that whenever she and her husband asked the president about aliens, he would play coy. She said the president has a speech prepared about UFOs and extraterrestrials, which he might use to address the nation when the time is right.

When White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the speech, she said she was not aware of it. Some observers believe Trump’s interest in releasing these documents is fueled by the attention Obama’s claims have received. Additionally, multiple users on X suggested this could be another attempt by Trump to distract the public from the Epstein files.

The renewed interest in aliens suggests new information could be forthcoming. However, several publicized, high-level hearings have already addressed the matter. Most recently, the Pentagon stated there is “no evidence” of alien life or that the U.S. government has ever encountered it. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder added, “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification.”

We’ve already done this in 2016, 2021, and 2024. Trump only doing this because he heard Obama mention it in interview with @briantylercohen and saw the coverage it got. https://t.co/YT64YboHJI — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 20, 2026

It is also likely that UFOs reported by civilians were simply military exercises. Information about these exercises is often not disclosed to the public. In 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives held a panel on the topic to examine what these unidentified flying objects might be. The panel produced no major or unforeseen conclusions.

Despite repeated clarifications, public interest persists in whether the U.S. government is covering up alien contact. The Pentagon, former President Barack Obama, and even the House of Representatives have concluded that Earth has not been visited by alien life in the recent or distant past. It is unlikely that this will change in the near future.