Lara Trump Says President Has Speech Ready for Alien Announcement

Lara Trump stated that President Donald Trump has a speech ready for the day the government confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life.

While on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast with host Miranda Devine, Lara Trump was asked if the president might be getting ready to address UFOs publicly, especially after former President Barack Obama talked about the topic in a separate interview last weekend.

“I believe I’ve heard on your podcast that you’ve discussed with the president these UFOs. Do you think that he’s about to make an announcement about UFOs?” Devine asked, referring to Obama’s recent comments.

Lara Trump shared that she and her husband, Eric Trump, have previously asked the president what he knows about UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

“What’s funny is we’ve asked my father-in-law about this because we’re like, ‘Well, what do you know?’” she said.

She mentioned that the president did not fully open up when asked directly. “Eric and I were like, ‘Oh my gosh, he won’t even fully tell us; maybe there’s more to it,’” she said, describing his response as reserved.

Lara Trump went on to explain what she claims to have heard regarding a possible future announcement.

“I have just heard that he’s actually said, my father-in-law has said there’s some speech that he has, that I guess at the right time—I don’t know what the right time is—he is going to deliver and talk about, and it may involve some sort of extraterrestrial life,” she said.

She did not mention any official briefing, intelligence report, or government document confirming extraterrestrial life. Her comments suggested that the idea depends on timing and circumstances that have not yet happened.

These remarks followed Obama’s appearance on the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen podcast, where he was directly asked if aliens are real. Reporting from the Associated Press noted that Obama responded, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” during a quick segment that included lighthearted questions. This comment quickly spread online, with some interpreting it as confirmation of extraterrestrial life.

Barack Obama on aliens: “They’re real” “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility — unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/c6t0DYxewU — UAP James (@UAPJames) February 14, 2026

Later, Obama clarified that he had seen no evidence of alien contact during his presidency, according to the AP, trying to reduce speculation that his remark indicated new information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

Lara Trump’s suggestion that the president has a prepared speech added to the public interest in UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena. This topic has periodically captured bipartisan attention in Congress and scrutiny from the Pentagon.

The White House has not announced any plans for a presidential address on extraterrestrial life. President Trump has commented on UFOs in previous interviews, stating he has been briefed on sightings but has not confirmed the existence of aliens.

Lara Trump’s comments on the podcast revolved around the chance of a future moment when the president would address the nation. She did not clarify what evidence might lead to such a speech or when it could occur.