Resurfaced Video Shows The Queen Running After a 4-Year-Old Prince William And It's Too Adorable

Late Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, but her memory has lived on. A candid family moment between the Queen and a young Prince William is winning over the hearts of royal fans. In the resurfaced clip shared by the fan account @katemiddleton_uk on Instagram, the British royal family is seen gracefully bidding farewell to a wedding carriage while the little Duke’s excitement takes over briefly.

The snippet from the 1986 wedding ceremony of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson showcased a four-year-old Prince William, decked in an adorable white suit and black bow tie, happily dashing after the carriage ahead of the crowd while the bride and groom exited Buckingham Palace. But his Queen grandmother had her eyes set on him as she rushed to her grandson and swiftly caught hold of his hand. In a smooth transition, she impressively took up her regal form and continued to wave goodbye to her son Prince Andrew and his bride.

Prince William makes a heartfelt speech for the late queen during King Charles' coronation. (Image Source: YouTube | The Royal Family Channel)

The video has since amassed over a million views on social media and much attention from fans. One user highlighted, “She did what any grandmother would do - run after her grandchild!” while another fan lauded the late Queen’s “grandma instincts.” A third fan chimed in, “One of my favorite moments.” Others were surprised by the entire crowd jogging on as the Queen did so. “If The Queen runs everyone runs,” a user noted whereas another joked about the nanny getting fired.

Queen Elizabeth II, besides being a passionate mother and grandmother, always prioritized her work and the nation. Even days before her death, Her Majesty did not allow her tasks to be hindered. Royal biographer Robert Hardman discovered the late Queen’s journal while researching for a book on King Charles III. He found that the late monarch had penned a single sentence as her final diary entry.

"It transpires that she was still writing it at Balmoral two days before her death. Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever,” the royal author wrote in the book, Charles III: New King, New Court, per The Telegraph. She wrote, “'Edward came to see me,” referring to her private secretary, Sir Edward Young. The late monarch was reportedly not interested in noting down conversations of her day-to-day in her diary entries. "I have no time to record conversations, only events," she once said, per a report by Town & Country Magazine. Moreover, she appointed her 15th Prime Minister from Balmoral, Liz Truss, only days before her demise.

Hardman also noted in his book that King Charles had effectively followed in his mother's footsteps in maintaining regular diary entries. However, the mother-son duo differ with respect to their writing style. Charles usually scribbled down 'reflections' and memories of his life, per Hardman's new biography. Unfortunately, on September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away due to old age, with her death certificate released by the National Records of Scotland. The time of death was announced as 3:10 pm in Aberdeenshire, marking the end of an era.