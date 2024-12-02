Resurfaced Video Shows Queen Scolding Photographer Over An Absurd Request: "What Do You Think..."

A resurfaced clip of Queen Elizabeth II scolding a famous photographer for a major faux pas has once again proven why the late monarch was as witty as she was dignified. The video, originally captured during a 2007 photoshoot with popular American photographer Annie Leibovitz, highlighted the Queen’s sharp humor and unmatched poise in the face of an awkward request. Draped in her Order of the Garter robes and wearing her crown, Leibovitz told the queen, "I think it will look better without the crown. Could we try without the crown? It will look better, less dressy. Because the garter robe is so…"

As per Mirror, before the photographer could finish, the Queen served her sass: "Less dressy? What do you think this is?” The exchange, featured in the BBC documentary A Year With The Queen, has since been shared widely on TikTok, where it has racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Fans and royalists alike were quick to defend the Queen.

One user wrote, "Yeah… you don’t ask the queen to take off her crown." Another user quipped, "Who asks the queen to remove the crown? Off the tower methinks." Someone slammed the photographer, "Where is your protocol when talking to the queen?" In agreement, another added, "That was either brave or ignorant. I’m not sure which!"

Despite the frosty undertone of the interaction, Leibovitz later clarified, "We were all very nervous. The Queen came down the hall and she looked a little perturbed. I knew something was up. All her dressers were about 20ft away. No one was near her. She was coming down the hall very purposefully. As she came in she said, 'I don't have much time.'"

This isn’t the first time the Queen’s wit has been celebrated. Known for her occasional forays into lighter moments, her response during the filming of the Platinum Jubilee Paddington sketch in 2022 remains a fan favorite. As per reports, in the wholesome skit, the Queen shared tea and marmalade sandwiches with Paddington Bear, displaying her playful side. Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote Paddington 2 and played the footman in the skit, shared an amusing anecdote about Her Majesty's sharp sense of humor: "I needlessly just went up to her and said: ‘Ma’am, that was fantastic,’ I went, 'You’re a very good actress.' And she said, 'Well of course, I do it all the time'."

Initially believing she was referencing her role as Queen, Farnaby pressed further, only for her to clarify, “I meant at Christmas when I do my speeches.” The exchange left Farnaby flustered but endeared audiences even more to the monarch’s wit. Even on set, the Queen maintained her regal charm. Farnaby revealed that a director gently suggested she take a softer approach, akin to speaking with her grandchildren. Ever gracious, she adjusted and delivered a performance that has since been cherished by millions.