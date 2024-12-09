Resurfaced Video Shows Melania Trump Discussing Prenup With Donald Years Before Marriage

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next month, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago Club on 22nd January 2005. A 1999 ABC interview that has surfaced offers incredible insight into the former first lady's ideas toward her duties and her possible marriage to the real estate tycoon. In the brief video, the interviewer inquires as to whether Melania would ever think about getting a prenuptial agreement with Donald if he asked her to marry him. "Given his history with acrimonious divorces, with bitter divorces, would you even consider signing one with him? To which she instantly replies, "You know, everybody has different opinions. So let's see what happens."

The interviewer continues, "Different opinions about?" Melania adds, "About the prenuptial agreement, about signing it, not to sign it. Everybody decides what is inside of them." "So you're not ruling out anything?", the journalist questions. To which the Slovenian model gives a curt reply, "No." Melania did not indicate earlier in the interview if she would accept Trump's proposal, suggesting that she was reconsidering her decision to wed him. "If he did ask you to marry him, would you say yes?", the journalist asked. "No, I don't want to comment on that," the suave businesswoman replied. "So you changed your mind?" She replied, "No, no, no, no. I didn't change my mind, but I just don't want to go out with it."

Melania negotiated the prenuptial agreement twice, both during Trump's presidential campaign. As per Page Six, the former FLOTUS discreetly negotiated a deal with the Republican leader ahead of his possible run for a second term in office. “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump,” an insider revealed then. “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” the insider claimed. As per reports, Melania made the adjustments for Barron, their only son. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," the source alleged.

Sources claimed that Melania timed the renegotiation with Trump's growing legal battles. “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain,” a source said. The insider alleged that the former model wanted a 'secure future' in case they split amid Trump's indictment. “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered” — including potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling, $250 million civil case against Trump and his real estate business, as well as a court order for him to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her," the source said. The insider went on to explain that although Melania isn't threatening to leave Trump, that is undoubtedly the underlying idea of the negotiated deal.