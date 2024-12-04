Resurfaced Video Shows Donald Trump Boasting About Melania Making His Bed 'in a Minute': "She's Neat..."

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss started dating in 1998, the couple got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2005. The newly engaged couple appeared on season two of The Ellen Show in September 2004 and went on to discuss how they first met and who was more inclined to do household chores. At one part of the conversation Ellen DeGeneres asks, "Are you messy if somebody's got to be neat?" Trump instantly praises Melania saying, "But she's very neat. She's from a part of the world the Austria-Slovenia thing, which is like immaculate and she is so neat. Everything's perfect. If I get up leave bed for a minute. I come back the bed is made which is pretty." He continues, "When you have somebody like this that also has that characteristic that's a pretty unusual trade, so I'm very happy about it."

The comedian continues to prod, "How long have you known each other?" "Six years six years six years," the couple answer in unison. "Yeah, that's great. So you do know each other very well and at home does he take out the garbage? Does he like is he that kind of no?" DeGeneres further put them in a spot to get a rare insight into their relationship. Melania responds, "No, he's doing his job. Uh-huh, and I let him do his job and I do my job and the housekeeper does his job."

Donald & Melania Trump at Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Game - March 15, 2005 at NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

Donald and Melania will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in January, just five days after the Republican leader's second inauguration as president, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Melania knew what exactly her future husband was looking for in a wife, in a resurfaced 2005 interview with Larry King, the newlyweds detailed their life. During their candid discussion, Melania revealed the “demands” the real estate magnate had in his mind. In response to King's question about whether Donald was a control freak, she said he was a perfectionist.

According to the Irish Star the veteran TV and radio host asked further, “That’s a slight difference. Does he make demands?” King questioned the new bride. Melania replied, “I don’t think so. Maybe he makes demands in his business because he needs to but not at home. We are very equal in the relationship.” The future first lady went on to explain, “To marry a man like Donald, you need to know who you are. And you need to be very strong and smart, and he needs to know that he can rely on me sometimes.” She concluded, "He values loyalty, and respect, and he has high expectations. There were things he expected from me, and I respected that. Donald wanted a wife who would stand by his side but knew her place."