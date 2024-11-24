Resurfaced Video of Prince Willian Comforting a 'Nervous' Kate Middleton Shows He is Truly Diana's Son

Prince William's subtle yet heartfelt gesture to support Kate Middleton during a tense moment has recently gone viral, with many seeing it as proof that he is truly Diana's son. The incident in question dates back to when the public first officially saw William's university sweetheart, Middleton, on November 16, 2010. In a royal blue Issa gown, Middleton stood next to William in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace during their engagement announcement. Despite their beaming smiles and starry-eyed demeanor, royal photographer Arthur Edwards later revealed how nervous the then-future Princess of Wales seemed, and how William supported her.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Darwen Aldridge Community Academy on April 11, 2011. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Adrian Dennis)

As reported by The Mirror, Edwards recalled, "She was so nervous, her hand was shaking. He had to hold her hand steady so I could photograph it." In the picture taken, William’s hand hovers just beneath Middleton’s to discreetly offer comfort. This wasn't the only instance of William doing so. During an engagement interview, Middleton was also asked how she felt about joining the royal family. She responded, "It's obviously nerve-wracking because I don't know what I'm doing - I sort of don't know the ropes really."

When she nervously promised to work hard, William gently squeezed her knee— a silent gesture to ease her nerves. The Prince shared at the time, "We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time really." As reported by Irish Star, he added, "We'd been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn't a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and proposed." Middleton received Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring. Reflecting on the same, William said, "It's very special, as Kate is very special. It's my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement."

William and Middleton first met at the University of St Andrews. The Daily Express reported that William proposed in a comfortable cabin on a wildlife reserve. Fourteen years later, the pair is now proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and have assumed more significant responsibilities within the royal family.

The royal couple have experienced both happiness and struggle during their journey from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to their 2022 coronation as Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Their resilience was most recently put to the test when Middleton was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. William has been a constant source of support during her difficult time. He is now extremely worried about her overworking herself as she resumes her royal responsibilities, a source said, as reported by The Mirror. His attention is still on her long-term health, even if he is proud of her determination.