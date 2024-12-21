Resurfaced Photo Shows Prince Andrew Ogling a Woman’s Breasts: “He Wouldn’t Leave Me Alone...”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In the early 2000s, a young events manager revealed harrowing details about Prince Andrew's behavior during an official engagement. The woman shared how the Prince often lingered around her making her very uncomfortable. "He wouldn't leave me alone," she said. "As soon as he saw me he darted over for a chat." Being 'young, blonde, slim, and attractive' at the time, she claimed the Duke showed a clear preference for her company over others present. She noted, "He seemed a lot more inclined to speak to me than the middle-aged female MD," as per The Sun. A resurfaced photo of the said act recently added to his already fractured public image.

😡 The times #PrinceAndrew was seen in public this year? More like the times he's been caught being a creep, a predator, and a symbol of toxic royal privilege 🚫. It's time to #AbolishTheMonarchy and stop funding their lavish lifestyles with our taxpayers' money 💸. Enough is… pic.twitter.com/miBeprFxOk — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) December 18, 2024

The picture in question shows Prince Andrew peering at the woman's cleavage as she spoke. When shown the same in the 2000s, the lady reflected, "I was wearing a low-cut top, but had a jacket on so wasn't dressed outrageously," she said. "I must have been listening to my MD talk and was looking her way, so hadn't noticed him staring." She added pointedly, "He was more interested in looking at my boobs than learning about our business."

It wasn't until years later when allegations about Prince Andrew's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal made headlines, that this awkward meeting at a southern England business office would come back to haunt the woman. Now a mother in her 40s, she said the memory weighed on her mind. "When it all came out, it made my tummy turn," she admitted. She suggested that her encounter with the Duke seemed to be part of a more sinister pattern of behavior rather than an isolated case of unwanted attention.

Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with an alleged Chinese spy continues to cause embarrassment. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Chinese government said he's not sure they'll ever get over the shame pic.twitter.com/gy0Cibwu1p — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 17, 2024

Andrews's friendship with Epstein forced the royal to withdraw from public life. After paying damages to Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse– allegations he denied– the monarchy too distanced the Prince. Andrew's settlement with Roberts=Giuffre, though not an admission of any wrongdoing, effectively ended his royal duties and public role. Prince Andrew, according to Epstein's former employee, Juan Alessi, who managed the disgraced financier's Palm Beach mansion, had 'spent weeks' at the residence, receiving 'daily massages,' as per BBC.

The Duke recently also found himself in hot waters over an alleged breach of conduct. This time around it is his relations with Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman, who is no longer welcome in the United Kingdom over reports of espionage. The situation is 'extremely embarrassing,' according to Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat. Tengbo a.k.a. alleged spy 'H6' gained an 'unusual degree of trust' from Prince Andrew, who was prepared to enter into business activities with him. Andrew is reported to have personally invited Tengbo to three royal palaces. While Andrew is insisting that nothing sensitive was ever discussed, he is rumored to skip the royal Christmas celebrations this year, in yet another blow to his already thinning career in the institution.

