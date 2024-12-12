Resurfaced Photo Shows Diddy Holding Pill on a Night Out with Johnny Depp's Ex Kate Moss: "So Creepy..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

As controversies surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs continue to mount, the internet remains rife with speculation, examining his past for any evidence of wrongdoing. Following the rapper’s arrest and the federal charges brought against him, social media platforms have taken on the role of investigator, unearthing images and anecdotes that add fuel to the ongoing drama. Among these, a resurfaced photograph from the 1990s featuring supermodel Kate Moss has drawn considerable attention.

According to Fandom Wire, the image, which recently went viral on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), depicts Diddy with his arm around Moss’s shoulder while holding a small white pill in his hand. Though the context of the photograph remains unverified, online sleuths have been quick to connect it to the troubling allegations currently surrounding Diddy, with some speculating that the rapper drugged Moss that night. “Is that a bad pill in Diddy’s hand? I can only imagine bad things happening to Kate Moss if she took that pill?” commented one X user. Another echoed, "This is so creepy. Diddy hugging a loopy Kate Moss while gripping a pill in his left hand as if to drug her."

In a similar vein, a person chimed, "Why are we only noticing these things now? Media and celebs let him get away all these years." Another reiterated, “I honestly think it’s so messed up everything Diddy has done...He is so disgusting it makes me wonder how people get like this.” A comment also read, “Diddy got that poppy seed ready for Kate Moss.” As the remarks poured in, a netizen exclaimed, “OMG! He wasn’t even trying to hide it!”

For Moss, this unexpected entanglement in Diddy’s legal troubles is yet another chapter in a life often defined by its proximity to controversy. Known for her wild lifestyle and high-profile relationship with actor Johnny Depp during the same era, Moss has often made headlines. Most recently, during Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, her video testimony brought renewed attention to their tumultuous past. Yet her involvement in this particular drama remains unconfirmed, with no evidence that she was actually drugged without her knowledge, if at all.

Diddy, meanwhile, remains in jail after his arrest on September 20. The music producer has been accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits, including claims involving victims who were allegedly drugged. Two of these lawsuits, according to CNN, involve minors, with one plaintiff stating they were only 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.



If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453

