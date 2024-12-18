Resurfaced Photo of Lauren Boebert's Huge 90s Tattoo Has the Internet Divided: "If She Wasn't..."

Rep. Lauren Boebert has been embroiled in many controversies. Among the many things she had gone viral for, one was her massive 90s-inspired tribal tattoo that she proudly flaunted for a camera. However, it drew mixed responses from the people online with some people brutally mocking her 'in-your-face' inking on various platforms.

Rep Lauren Boebert in a bikini pic.twitter.com/4cd8KTZrld — Tommy 🎮 (@xNight5talkerx) August 15, 2024

A Reddit account, r/shittytattoos, posted the Daily Beast's article titled, "Lauren Boebert Has a Gaudy Hidden Tribal Tattoo Straight Out of the '90s." In the photograph, the Colorado firebrand seemingly flaunted her fit frame in a bikini, while her gigantic ink made a powerful statement. Needless to say, the post opened floodgates of opinions from her fans and her critics alike.

These are the same people who get upset if democrat women show any cleavage — CinderFella 🇺🇸🇺🇦(Tyler) (@tjohn6041) August 16, 2024

A handful of people were not against her tattoo but what she stands for. For instance, u/grue2000, wrote, "I wouldn't shame her for the tattoo [but] I will shame her for being a hypocrite." Another critic, u/catheterhero, commented, "I legit thought this was an AI photo when I first saw it." Like, u/Carpenterdon, who opined, "Nothing wrong with a tattoo. From what we see it looks good. If she wasn't crazy, she'd be attractive." u/sashikku was another critic who didn't mind the tattoo at all, "I f*****g hate her and everything she stands for, but damn that's a good picture of her."

Congress is really supposed to be better than women on display. — Jack Lee (@JLee2028) August 16, 2024

Others, however, like u/ickyiggy13 slammed Boebert, "Someone needs to tell this woman she is not a hottie. They picked her up cuz she looks like Sarah Palin and they thought she'd be as popular. Shes ridiculous and is someone id rather not have in Colorado with me because...ugh."

That is as hideous as expected😂😂😂 — Jake from state farm (@statefa94788314) August 16, 2024

u/filtersweep was among those who defended Boebert and her ink, "I don't get why 90s tattoo fads are so shit upon. Lauren's fits her body quite well. She is completely insane, but she looks good. I will give her that." u/Xenocide_X wondered, "I bet there are a lot of stories about her when she was younger."

We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren 👙 https://t.co/QZAc7fmmkA pic.twitter.com/OHlAtnmsdE — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 15, 2024

The original picture dates to August this year in which Boebert flaunted her tribal tattoo stretching from her pelvic bone to her torso and ribs. Apparently, it wasn't Boebert who revealed the massive ink but her colleague Matt Gaetz's wife, in an act of solidarity with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, whose images in a swimsuit from years ago went viral and other conservative women showing their bodies openly. In an X post, Ginger Gaetz captioned, "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren."

Boebert has less been in the news for her career as a Congresswoman and more for her scandals. For instance, last September, she and her then-beau Quinn Gallagher were booted from a Beetlejuice show in Denver, Colorado, for getting too cozy and handsy with each other while also vaping. The then-couple was then shown the exit gate for violating the theater policy, as per the New York Post. Initially, Boebert denied the vaping part but 9News Denver's Kyle Clark released the surveillance footage to prove it. She was then forced to apologize for her misconduct and later confirmed that her fling with Gallagher was over.