'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Showed No Mercy Towards Lauren Boebert Over Beetlejuice Scandal

With her Beetlejuice scandal, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert featured a lot in the news. The far-right congresswoman's divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert, has also been successfully concluded. As such, in an episode of The View, Boebert caught the attention of the stellar panel of hosts. In the Hot Topic segment, co-host Joy Behar, in particular, did not pity Boebert.

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) questions the United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 22, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

As per The NYPost, the 81-year-old left-leaning comic made sarcastic remarks about the Republican representative, making fun of her Beetlejuice incident while also discussing her highly publicized divorce from her spouse. Behar said, "She's the one to reach across the aisle, if you want my opinion," noting that Boebert was 'divorced from him and reality now.'

For those who may need a refresher on the scandal, the Colorado rep. was removed from a musical performance of Beetlejuice on September 10, 2023, at Denver's Buell Theatre due to her allegedly disruptive behavior. According to the Denver Post, Boebert's actions throughout the concert included vaping, singing along, and shooting flash photographs.

John Oliver talking about Lauren Boebert’s inappropriate behavior at the broadway musical for BEETLEJUICE pic.twitter.com/70PSgtyKVg — Jay (@Jay_3085) October 2, 2023

Furthermore, in the theater, Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, a registered Democrat who also co-owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, were recorded on camera making inappropriate advances toward one another. Boebert and Gallagher were led from the arena after many protests from the audience. Boebert resisted leaving and was overheard saying, “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the mayor.” The congresswoman had later blamed her erratic behavior on her impending divorce.

However, Republican co-host Ana Navarro quickly came in the defense of the lawmaker. “I was with my ex for 15 years, and I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but, I related to Lauren Boebert here. Somebody please bring me two aspirin, I’m going to lay down,” Navarro said during the discussion.

“I think, once it’s finally over and signed with, you have that sense of closure, but you also have other emotions,” she Navarro. “It’s bittersweet, there’s nostalgia, there’s 15, 17 years of lived experiences, there’s children, there’s so much that you had together. And I think you do have these feelings. Once the legal aspect is over, those things kind of come out.”

Boebert on OAN on getting kicked out of Beetlejuice: "I was a little too eccentric ... I'm on the edge of a lot of things." pic.twitter.com/nU8d8QgvvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023

Co-host Sunny Hostin too had only words of compassion for Boebert. “I think that she’s not someone I believe in politically, but 18 years of marriage is a really long time. That’s a life built together and a lot of chapters,” Hostin said. “I don’t want to celebrate the demise of anyone’s marriage, and, if he’s grabbing her butt, which is what he was doing, after their divorce, more power to them.” But Behar had the final say. “Well, I heard that ‘Beetlejuice’ is going on the road,” she scoffed. “So there’s plenty to do.”

