Resurfaced Clip Shows Usher's Brutal Reaction When Asked if He'd Let His Kids Live With Diddy

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child and sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held awaiting his trial in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being arrested and charged last month with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs has also been accused of 'grooming' and 'abusing' young music artists during his wild parties. In a resurfaced video Usher admitted to attending Combs' famous 'Puffy Flavor Camp' as a 14-year-old. When quizzed whether he would do the same with his children, the My Boo rapper flatly refused. "Hell no!", he said while appearing on the Howard Stern show in 2016.

Usher shares two children with his long-term partner, Jenn Goicoechea— daughter, Sovereign Bo, 3, and boy, Sire Castrello, 2. He also has sons, Usher 'Cinco' V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15 with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. According to the Daily Mail, Usher was assigned to live with the I Need a Girl rapper for a year in 1994 by his manager, L.A. Reid. The Hey Daddy rapper recalled experiencing an unforgettable time at the alleged camp. "It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it." He continued, "I got a chance to see some things. I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frank Micelotta

“Puff introduced me to a totally different set of shit — sex, specifically,” Usher confessed in a 2004 Rolling Stone interview. “Sex is so hot in the industry, man.” "There were always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," he said while describing the scenes at Combs place.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs telling Kevin Hart that him and R&B singer Usher used to wake up and "wrestle" in the morning when Usher was only 10 years old pic.twitter.com/FMG7Sdxq2D — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) February 28, 2024

Reid who managed Usher's career revealed in his book Sing To Me: My Story Of Making Music, Finding Magic And Searching For Who's Next, that despite his desire for the young rapper to become a complete swagger, he was hesitant to 'turn him over' to Diddy. "Usher was fifteen years old...I was turning him over to the wildest party guy in the country at an age when I still needed to get his mother's permission, but he went to New York for almost a year. I didn't know whether I was being irresponsible or having an epiphany. I would never be sure flavor camp worked until he came back."

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, says Diddy groomed Usher and claims that Diddy and Usher had a situation that led to Usher going to the hospital.



(🎥 The Art of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/aJSgPcXoOH — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 1, 2024

Ultimately, Reid obtained the consent of his mother, Jonetta Patton, who served as his full-time manager to attend the 'Puffy Flavor Camp.' In his work, Reid penned about being delighted that his experiment had worked on Usher. "Puffy had done exactly what I wanted him to do for Usher. He gave this little kid a hip-hop-infused R&B sound full of bad boy swagger."

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453