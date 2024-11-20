Resurfaced Clip Shows King Charles Joking About Having 'Two Wives' After Marrying Princess Diana

Prince Charles shockingly admitted committing adultery in the explosive 1994 interview with journalist Jonathan Dimbleby. The historic moment sent catastrophic repercussions in the royal family and resulted in Princess Diana's own revealing Panorama interview with BBC in 1995. However, the future king had been giving subtle hints about his broken marriage and affair during royal visits. According to Newsweek, Charles is seen joking about wanting "two wives," barely two years after his marriage, in a rediscovered clip. "I've come to the conclusion that really it would have been easier to have two wives to cover both sides of the street. And I could have walked down the middle directing the operation," he said while giving a farewell speech in front of Diana at a banquet in Auckland, New Zealand.

The clip which was uploaded on TikTok garnered over a thousand views and amassed reactions from fans and critics alike. Later, the Princess of Wales told royal biographer Andrew Morton that her ex-husband's comment was motivated by his jealousy of her fame." Basically our tour was a great success," she said while referring to their Australia and New Zealand visit. "Everybody always said when we were in the car: 'Oh, we're on the wrong side, we want to see her, we don't want to see him,' and that's all we could hear when we went down those crowds and obviously he wasn't used to it and nor was I." "He took it out on me," she explained. "He was jealous; I understood the jealousy but I couldn't explain that I didn't ask for it."

The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Walkabout In Perth, Australia on 7th April 1983. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library)

During their Newfoundland, Canada, visit in 1983 Prince Charles confessed to embarrassing his wife with his targeted jokes. "I try my best to embarrass her in each speech that I make," he said while addressing the crowd much to the disgust of Diana. Years later while having an exclusive sit-down interview for a documentary Charles famously admitted to cheating. When asked if he tried to be ‘faithful and honorable’ to Diana. The Prince of Wales replied, "Yes, absolutely," but added: "Yes… Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

According to Tatler, in 2020 copies of personal letters written by Charles to Marjorie Dawson, Princess Alexandra’s former maid went up for auction. Among them was his reaction to the controversial confessional interview. He disclosed that he was 'living dangerously' after going public about his affair. Princess Diana retaliated with her candid interview where she famously remarked, “There were three of us in this marriage,” about Camilla Parker Bowles, her husband's future wife and mistress.

According to BBC, very few from the esteemed publication's team knew about the Princess of Wales interview. BBC Chairman Marmaduke Hussey was blindsided because of his wife's proximity to the Queen. 23 million viewers watched her interview sending shock waves within the royal fold, and it proved to be the final nail in the royal couple's marriage.