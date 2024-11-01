Queen Camilla Had a Bizarre Eight-Word Reply to Princess Diana About King Charles’ Affair

King Charles' and Queen Camilla's affair may have had a heartbreaking impact on the late Princess Diana, but she didn't hesitate to speak up for her. In what she called the most courageous moment of her marriage, Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Charles at a party hosted by Camilla's sister. Ken Wharfe, the former royal protection officer who escorted Diana to the party, spoke about the awkward encounter in an interview with ITV. When Diana brought up the affair, Camilla's eight-word response confused everyone.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa on October 26, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Aaron Chown)

It was surprising that Diana chose to go to the party since none of her friends were there. As reported by the Mirror, Wharfe said, "Diana didn't have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived." About an hour after her uncomfortable arrival at the party, Diana called for her protection officer. Wharfe recalled, "I went out and there was Diana, who said 'You've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla'. Now, I couldn't say no, clearly, this woman was in some distress, and eventually, we found the Prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking."

Diana then boldly approached Camilla and Charles for the first time, radiating confidence. She told them not to treat her like an idiot and insisted that she was fully aware of the affair between them. Wharfe said, "And Camilla sort of said something, to which still to this day I have never really understood what she meant by that is 'well you know, you have two wonderful boys'. Well, it was an incredible moment for me and certainly for them as well. That was a defining moment in their life because I think at that point... this was an indicator the end was nigh."

Charles and Diana separated in 1992, over ten years after they were married, and finalized their divorce in 1995. Two years later, Diana tragically lost her life in a car accident and Charles later went ahead to marry Camilla in 2005. Reports suggest that Charles and Camilla were in a relationship long before his marriage to Diana—and possibly even during Camilla's marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, which lasted from 1973 until their divorce in 1995. Despite their separation, Diana consistently asserted that Camilla had a significant influence on Charles' life, as reported by Brides.

Charles's love for his ex-girlfriend remained even after he and Diana got married. In a memorable 1995 BBC One interview for Panorama, Diana famously said that her marriage was very crowded because it had three people in it, according to Harper's Bazaar. After overcoming many obstacles and surviving several royal controversies, Charles and Camilla finally found happiness 35 years after they first met. Their roller-coaster love story has been documented in numerous royal history books, documentaries, and popular productions like The Crown. Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, also covers their love story. They are still happily married today.