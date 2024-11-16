Author Reveals Princess Diana's 'Lonely Miserable Life' Inside the Palace: "She Just Felt..."

Lady Diana Spencer was merely nineteen when she was propelled into the spotlight with her brief courtship and marriage to Prince Charles. She led a larger-than-life persona outside the palace gates but inside her world was crumbling. "When no one listens to you, or you feel no one's listening to you, all sorts of things start to happen," she painfully explained during the infamous Panorama interview in 1995. According to Fox News, royal author Andrew Morton who released the 1992 biography Diana: Her Story, wrote in his book that the Princess of Wales led a lonely and miserable life inside the royal palace.

In the 2017 Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? TLC documentary, Morton reflected that Diana was under pressure of simultaneously living in a nightmare and a fairy tale, “I asked her [why] and she just felt the public didn’t really know who she was. They were responding to a two-dimensional image. This kind of media cut-out… she felt like she was enduring a lonely miserable life inside the palace and outside, she was adored… It was incredibly frustrating as far as she was concerned because everyone still believed in the fairy tale. And she knew it was a nightmare.”

Charles famously said, 'Whatever love means,' both publicly and privately, Morton went on to recall. “Diana said to me that when he asked her to marry him… she said, ‘Oh yes, yes I will. I love you so much.’ And Prince Charles, even in the privacy of that moment, said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And he gave that famous television interview, ‘Whatever love means."

The royal author also revealed that despite her eating disorder and difficulties in dealing with Charles' infidelity, the Princess attempted to save her failing marriage. "And yet you got Prince Charles, who was effectively with another man’s wife at Highgrove, their country estate, while she languished alone at Kensington Palace,” Morton stated.

The book also contains a chapter where Diana discusses her loneliness in tears. “It was a chapter where she was talking about what she called the ‘dark ages’ and how worthless she felt,” the royal author said. The conversations and incidents mentioned in the biography are based on Diana's chats with her friend James Colthurst, which were covertly recorded before her 1996 divorce.

According to People, During the Panorama interview, Diana publicly acknowledged that the royal family had not offered her any support. She claimed that they believed she was an 'attention seeker' because she showcased her suffering 'to draw the media' to her. "People see it as crying wolf or attention-seeking, and they think because you're in the media all the time you've got enough attention, inverted commas." She claimed she didn't want to be a 'basket case' any longer. Both the interview and the biography were a last-ditch effort to show her loneliness to the world before separating from Charles.