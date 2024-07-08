Resurfaced Clip of Tiktoker Singing a Lana Del Rey Song for Prez Goes Viral Again: “I’m So Confused”

TikToker Harry Daniels is gaining fame for his resurfaced video where he sings praise for President Joe Biden. Known for his theatrics of breaking into a song while meeting celebrities, Daniels chose to sing Lana Del Rey's National Anthem as Biden looked at him with amazement. The video that was doing the rounds on the internet in April 2024, has started making waves and has resurfaced as the US presidential candidates face the ire of netizens post their first presidential debate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

The video posted on TikTok is captioned, "Thank you President Biden for letting me sing to you." Daniels can be seen holding President Biden's hand, as he first greeted him and appears to break his character and sing an acapella version of Del Rey's song. As he did, the bodyguards of the President looked on until the social media personality finished with his rendition for Biden. Internet trolled and rolled on with laughter for several days when Daniels posted the video.

📲| Harry Daniels singing ‘National Anthem’ by Lana Del Rey to President Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qCJkuTF0N8 — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) April 5, 2024

User @monalbums wrote, "Harry Daniels is a high-key loser for getting in front of the president and just singing ldr also I think Biden's people paid him for that," as she criticized the duo. While user, @tearmysoulout wrote sarcastically, "HELP not him getting to the literal PRESIDENT." A fan of Summertime Sadness hitmaker chimed in with their disapproval, as they @ldr_592 wrote, "As a Lana Stan this is giving me secondhand embarrassment." @missusdaytona expressed their confusion saying, "I'm so confused on how he got there."

TikTok star Harry Daniels tells https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r he felt more nervous serenading TODAY's Hoda Kotb than President Biden: "I mean, Hoda, she's a national treasure."



🔗: https://t.co/WItZSPfeay pic.twitter.com/eiXJF7qorf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 29, 2024

Several called it a paid gimmick by the Democratic party to woo young voters. Although while speaking Rolling Stones, he admitted, "I sent an email to Republic Records and was like, ‘Hi, I’m coming to L.A. for three days. And if you guys have anyone you want me to work with, I would love to do something.’ And they said, ‘I’ll see if [Conan Gray] is interested.’ And he was," about some of his videos being a paid setup. However, Daniels has not confirmed or denied being approached beforehand for the video with Biden.

TikTok star Harry Daniels tells https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r he felt more nervous serenading TODAY's Hoda Kotb than President Biden: "I mean, Hoda, she's a national treasure."



🔗: https://t.co/WItZSPfeay pic.twitter.com/eiXJF7qorf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 29, 2024

Later in May 2024, Daniels admitted that he was more nervous about performing for Hoda Kotb than the President. With over 1 million followers on social media Daniels has sung for musicians like Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Billie Eilish. According to Today, when he performed for the media personality, Daniels said, "I was more nervous for this than the president." He added by saying, "I mean, it was everything that you could want and more. I mean, Hoda, she's a national treasure. You see her every morning and it was perfect. It was everything you could have wanted. I think the president is, like, the president and that's kind of what you're getting because, I mean, he has to be nice I feel like. But with Hoda, she could have been any which way and I think she was so sweet and so accommodating. It was everything you could want. comparing singing for Hoda to Biden."