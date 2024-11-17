Resurfaced Clip of Donald Giving 4-Year-Old Barron a Firm Warning Reveals His Parenting Style

A resurfaced video featuring a young Barron Trump has sparked conversations about Donald Trump’s strict parenting style. The clip, originally aired during a 2010 episode of Larry King Live, captures a candid moment with Donald, Melania Trump, and four-year-old Barron. In the video, the former president lays out expectations for Barron as he prepares to leave for preschool.

“I want all A’s,” Donald said. “And when you get older, no drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes. And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don’t ever want to see tattoos on you.” Barron then interacts with his mother Melania, who told him he would have lunch before heading to school. He sees his father again, carrying a small briefcase, as Donald remarks that he’s off to learn “reading, writing, and arithmetic.”

The clip also drew attention because of Barron’s heavy Slovenian accent— a reflection of what he adopted from his mother. Melania, originally from Slovenia, emigrated to the United States in 1996. Many commended the First Lady for choosing to care for Barron herself rather than relying on a nanny, a common choice among wealthy parents, according to Your Tango.

According to the Daily Mail, Donald's strict message to a young Barron aligns with his long-standing stance on abstaining from alcohol, a decision shaped by the tragic loss of his brother, Fred Trump Jr. Donald has often spoken openly about Fred Jr.'s death, expressing regret over pressuring his brother during their younger years for choosing to leave the family real estate business. Donald admitted he was 'too young' at the time and now wishes he had said, "You've got to do what you love."

"I've known so many people that were so strong and so powerful (yet) they were unable to stop drinking," he said. In 2018, Donald reiterated that he had never done drugs, adding to his claim that he had "never had a beer" either in his youth or adulthood. When asked by a reporter about Brett Kavanaugh's heavy underage drinking, Donald said, "I don’t drink. I’ve never had a drink. I don’t drink beer. I’ve never had a beer. And I’m not saying good or bad, some people like it. I just chose not to do that for a lot of reasons."

Now 18 years old, Barron attends NYU Stern School of Business. Recent reports have highlighted his influence on his father’s political activities. Barron is said to have encouraged his father to participate in podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan and Adin Ross to engage younger voters. He is also credited with influencing Donald's decision to launch a cryptocurrency initiative. During the 2024 presidential election, Melania shared an image of Barron casting his first vote. The photo showed him at a polling booth, which she captioned, “Voted for the first time – for his dad.”