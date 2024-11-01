Resurfaced Clip From 'Scary Movie' Reveals the Eerie and Wild Side of Diddy's Parties

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

As allegations continue to mount against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a resurfaced clip from the 2000 parody film Scary Movie has piqued public interest. In the scene, high school students Cindy (Anna Faris) and Brenda (Regina Hall) talk about their classmate Buffy (Shannon Elizabeth). Brenda references a fictional Diddy party, explaining her dislike for Buffy based on what she saw there, as reported by Newsweek.

they gave us clues about diddy on scary movie 24 years ago pic.twitter.com/tDe1O25yta — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 27, 2024

“My friend Sean had a pool party this summer…You know, Puff Daddy?” Brenda says to Cindy in the clip, alluding to Diddy’s moniker. “Anyway, everyone was drinking Cristal champagne and then it started to get wild and people were getting freaky in the pool and stuff.” She continues, “I looked over and there was your girl, getting buck wild in the Jacuzzi. With a backup dancer!” Brenda further quipped, “I mean, that’s nasty. That’s lower than a security guard. At least security can get you backstage. She don’t love herself!”

Why the people in scary movie talking about diddy☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/Hi2wpRFMq1 — 🌪️ (@himallen_) October 29, 2024

As the clip went viral on social media, fans of the Scary Movie franchise pointed to its eerie similarities to recent accusations levied against Diddy. “They gave us clues about Diddy in Scary Movie 24 years ago,” a person posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “Scary Movie and The Simpsons predict everything.” In a similar vein, a comment also read, “That’s wild! It’s interesting how much foreshadowing can happen in movies. They really had some insight!”

50 Cent taunts Diddy with a wild clip from Puff's role in the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek. pic.twitter.com/eEI7NuL0C6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 3, 2024

The movie franchise, created by the Wayans brothers and produced by Harvey Weinstein (now imprisoned for his own sex crimes), is filled with pop culture references. In a separate scene in Scary Movie 4, Brenda also references R. Kelly’s notorious legal issues.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Phillip Faraone)

This isn't the only instance when Diddy’s persona was referenced in a movie. In Get Him to the Greek (2010), Diddy plays Sergio Roma, a wild music executive who pressures characters into chaotic, morally questionable situations. His actions include coercing a guest to sleep with Aaron (Jonah Hill), orchestrating drug-filled, violent parties, and pressuring Aaron to smuggle narcotics.

Diddy, now facing federal charges for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, is being in a detention center in Brooklyn. His legal team has denied all allegations, with his attorney, Erica Wolff, stating, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman." They have argued that recent media attention has led to “a reckless media circus,” emphasizing Diddy’s commitment to proving his innocence in court, according to Mirror. Wolff added, “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)