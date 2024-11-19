Resurfaced 2020 Video Shows An Emotional Justin Bieber Saying He ‘Didn’t Know if He’d Be Alive’

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Justin Bieber once made a heartbreaking revelation in a deeply moving interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in 2020 that rocked the entertainment industry. The pop sensation, who rocketed to fame under the mentorship of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, admitted he wasn't sure if he would have lived through his early days in the industry.

"It was bad. I don't know if I would be alive, for sure," Bieber confessed during the emotional conversation. "If you think about how young I was and so impressionable, you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times. It was just insane." With his head bowed and voice breaking, Bieber shared, "It was hard for me being in the music industry and being that young and not knowing where to turn...and everyone, you know, telling me they loved me, and, you know, just turn your back on you in a second."

#WATCH | 2 minutes of Hollywood elite sexually & verbally harassing Justin Bieber when he was a minor.



P. Diddy spent 48 hours with Bieber in an "undisclosed" location. pic.twitter.com/rClJ3gmSTZ — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 21, 2024

His vulnerability extended beyond his personal struggles. During the interview, Bieber demonstrated remarkable empathy, expressing deep concern for another young artist, Billie Eilish. He stressed at the time, "If she ever needs me, I am going to be here for her...I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."

Creepy video of P. Diddy 40 years old saying he wants to have a 48hr sleepover with Justin Bieber who is only 15 years old. People are saying P. Diddy needs to be investigated on charges for pedophila. pic.twitter.com/tf3MlldfhF — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) March 26, 2024

Recent revelations by Suge Knight have further complicated this narrative, shedding light on the darker side of the music industry and the potential exploitation of young artists. In a chilling interview with Michael Franzese, from behind bars, Knight painted a grim picture of Bieber’s relationship with his mentor Diddy, who was arrested on multiple counts of abuse on September 16. He alleged that Diddy essentially pimped off young Bieber to his associates on 'romantic' getaways.

JUST IN: Suge Knight Claims Diddy Groomed Justin Bieber and "molested" Usher.



“Everybody knows what Puffy did. There’s not one person that didn’t know that Puffy was fucking Usher”



“It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber. They had sex with him.” pic.twitter.com/dJrr83F9cE — Storiman (@storiman_wcs) November 15, 2024

"It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber," Knight lamented, suggesting that it was Bieber's poor family background that made the exploitation possible. The former Death Row Records co-founder said, "This wouldn't have happened if Justin Bieber came from a wealthy family...the young man was so talented that he could have been bigger than Michael Jackson."

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Justin Bieber, and Sean Kingston perform at the BET SOS Saving Ourselves Help for Haiti, a benefit concert and telethon at American Airlines Arena on February 5, 2010, in Miami, Florida. (Image Source: Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Bieber's life now at 30 is vastly different. A new dad to son Jack Blues with his wife Hailey, he remains in a secluded happy 'bubble'. Sources close to the singer recently told People magazine that he is 'happy' and focused on being "a great dad and husband." Insiders have deemed the baby 'such a miracle,' as per Mirror.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453

