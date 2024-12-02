Resurfaced 2009 Video Shows Barron Trump Telling Melania About His Hidden Talent: "I Like to..."

A resurfaced video of young Barron Trump sharing an endearing moment with his mother Melania Trump, has captivated fans online. The clip captured during a 2009 charity event for cancer research, features Barron, then three years old, revealing his birthday wish with the media. Holding Barron in her arms, Melania asks, “You want to tell something?” Barron responds enthusiastically in a Slovenian accent, “I like to play drums." Melania adds, "Like on the television...the big ones?” Smiling at her son’s excitement, Melania replies, “Maybe for [your] birthday, you will get the present.”

The footage showed Melania's evident affection and effort to engage her son. At the time, she was balancing her role as a mother with the duties that came with being the wife of businessman tycoon Donald Trump. Known for being a dedicated parent, Melania has spoken about teaching Barron her first language, Slovenian, which they often use at home. She once revealed in an interview that this sometimes annoyed Donald, as he could not understand their conversations, according to Irish Star. The video’s resurfacing comes amid increased public interest in Barron, who has largely stayed out of the limelight compared to his older siblings.

Another heartwarming moment that recently resurfaced featured young Barron in a 2010 clip in Trump Tower, fixated on a small Louis Vuitton briefcase. In the video, Barron gushes, “I like my suitcase,” in an accented voice, according to Daily Dot. He asks his mother, “I have to go to school now...Now I am gonna go?” The brief clip originates from a longer segment aired on CNN’s Larry King Live in 2010, highlighting Donald's work and home life.

Melania Trump and son Barron Trump attend the 19th annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 9, 2010, in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images)

The segment also included a short studio interview, during which Melania mentioned that Barron spends most of his time with her. Donald, seemingly unbothered, responds, “I think it’s great, anything he does is okay with me.” Now 18 years old and standing at an impressive 6’9, Barron is pursuing a degree in business at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Known for his reserved demeanor, Barron has been described as academically gifted and multilingual, reportedly speaking English, Slovenian, French, and Czech. His athletic abilities have also been highlighted, with Donald sharing that he loves football. Donald once revealed, "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad.' I thought...at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything.”

Recently, Barron also played a subtle but influential role in his father’s 2024 presidential campaign. Reports suggest that Barron advised Donald on media strategies, including recommending appearances on influential platforms like Joe Rogan’s podcast. Despite these contributions, Barron remains focused on his studies and has not expressed any interest in directly engaging in his father’s political career.