Resurfaced 2003 Video Shows Conan O'Brien Warning Danny Masterson 'You'll Be Caught Soon'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Soon after Danny Masterson's sentencing to 30 years of imprisonment, an old clip featuring him and Conan O’Brien has resurfaced. In the clip, O’Brien appears to caution Masterson about his troublesome behavior. The footage comes from his December 2004 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, in which O'Brien humorously warned the actor by saying, "You will be caught soon." Masterson, who gained fame as Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was convicted of sexual assault on two women during the peak of his career two decades ago.

Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix "The Ranch: Part 3" at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Anna Webber/ Getty Images)

In the viral clip, the host and the actor were speaking about how Masterson lacked the Long Island accent. He revealed that his accent naturally decreased after residing in Los Angeles for over ten years. The actor also claimed that his friend Bodhi Elfman made fun of his accent frequently and even mimicked Elfman imitating his former accent. Masterson said, “He says ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'” As reported by UNILAD, O’Brien asked, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question.”

Conan O'Brien pretty much knew that Danny Masterson had a bad reputation with women and was going to get caught back from this clip from 2004....#WeWantAnswers #DannyMasterson #LateNight #Conan #MeToo #Scientology pic.twitter.com/JKZSs5aMAi — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) September 9, 2023

"I mean, you got them, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” Masterson replied. O’Brien then warned the actor and said, “I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.” The actor also acknowledged this. While it’s unclear whether O’Brien had any knowledge of Masterson's alleged assaults back then, the moment feels undeniably unsettling. The clip has since garnered millions of views following Masterson’s sentencing. Regarding the allegations against him, Masterson has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that law enforcement conducted an investigation more than a decade ago and found the claims to be baseless.

As reported by Us Weekly, the actor added, “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.” According to a report by ABC, Masterson pleaded not guilty to three felony rape charges stemming from accusations by three women, including a former girlfriend. The alleged assaults occurred between 2001 and 2003. The jury was presented with testimony stating that Masterson had drugged his victims before assaulting them. He was found guilty of raping two of the three women who accused him. The charges related to the third accuser resulted in a mistrial, and prosecutors have indicated they do not intend to retry that case.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)