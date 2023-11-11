Hugh Jackman wants Deborra-Lee Furness to sign the NDA so that the two may keep their romance private. If Furness signs the NDA, the actor is willing to give her a significant portion of his $100 million wealth. According to the reports from the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline), Jackman is reportedly prepared to pay a hefty fee for an "ironclad" non-disclosure agreement. The money would be used to buy Furness' silence regarding her relationship with Jackman.

An insider said Jackman "has a lot of secrets" and doesn't want them out in the open. Perhaps, but Jackman is rumored to be penning a "bombshell" book that will go into his personal life, including his relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife. The source said, "This move is less about the financial aspect and more about retaining control. Hugh's concern has never been money, but rather control. He's a man with lots of secrets and doesn't want any of them exposed." The duo have apparently created a wealth of about $300 million that will need to be shared. All signs point to an amicable split, and the procedure should be straightforward. The source further added, "Let's just say Deb will not need to worry about getting a job. She'll have enough money for the rest of her life — if she signs an airtight non-disclosure agreement. They do not have a prenup and he is poised to be exceedingly generous with his $100 million fortune, provided she accedes to his stipulations."

Jackman and Furness's surprise split announcement in September caught everyone off guard. They announced their decision in a joint statement in which they expressed gratitude for almost 3 decades of marriage. A source close to the couple told People in September that despite the amicable nature of the decision, the couple is finding it "very hard" to move on. The insider revealed, "It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together. They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends. This has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that they’re on different journeys right now."

The duo shared a statement with the outlet two months back which read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."

