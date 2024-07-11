Report Questions Truthfulness of Donald Trump's Project 2025 Claim: "He’s Lying..."

A recent CNN report has shadowed doubt on Donald Trump's claim of having no connection to Project 2025. The controversial plan to reshape the American government has sparked intense reactions on social media, with many expressing concern about its potential impact on democracy. On Wednesday, @BidensWins shared a video of a CNN news report on Twitter with the caption: "CNN just released this damning report demolishing Donald Trump’s claim that he has no connection to the horrifying Project 2025 plan. This plan will destroy American democracy. Retweet so all Americans know what’s at stake in November."

BREAKING: CNN just released this damning report demolishing Donald Trump’s claim that he has no connection to the horrifying Project 2025 plan. This plan will destroy American democracy. Retweet so all Americans know what’s at stake in November.pic.twitter.com/1stxulZx8m — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 10, 2024

Other Twitter users quickly chimed in. @DawnIsANewDay praised CNN for "It’s rare when CNN actually does its job properly, but this worth a watch," while @dee_zigns commended the network for its coverage, "Well done at @CNN. Let's call project 2025 what it is." @Pacman453323 noted, "This is only for the small amount of people that are in a swing state and don't have a party they are locked into, for everyone else, it doesn't really matter." Some users saw the report as a valuable resource. @_galaxytay said, "Bookmarking so I can show people who say otherwise."

This is only for the small amount of people that are in a swing state and doesn't have a party they are locked into, for everyone else, it doesn't really matter. https://t.co/xxrJVVXZwE — Peter Da Sports GAWD (@Pacman453323) July 10, 2024

@lynnie1953 stated, "Is Trump’s mouth moving? Then he’s lying." @clm4673 said to pay attention to Project 2025, saying, "If you watched Handmaid's Tales, Project 2025 will seem eerily parallel to that F’d up world. As we all know real life is stranger than fiction. Make sure that you are aware of Project 2025 and know what you’re voting for. I have no intention of living in the US/project 2025." @kentess1959 asserted, "Of course, Trump knew about Project 2025. Stephen Miller came out of his coffin to explain it to him. Trump agrees with the plan because he realizes how much more power he will get if he wins the election."

Of course, Trump knew about Project 2025. Stephen Miller came out of his coffin to explain it to him. Trump agrees with the plan because he realizes how much more power he will get if he wins the election. — Kenneth Wells (@kentess1959) July 6, 2024

Despite Trump's efforts to dissociate himself from Project 2025, a CNN investigation discovered numerous links between the project and his previous administration. The effort involves at least 140 former Trump employees, including six Cabinet secretaries, four ambassadors, and countless agency executives, as per CNN. The Heritage Foundation produced a 900-page blueprint outlining a conservative vision for revamping the executive branch. It addresses issues ranging from immigration and education to technology and family policies. The project also attempts to develop a database of conservative supporters to occupy government positions, with a $22 million budget.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James D. Morgan

Trump's campaign has attempted to distance itself from Project 2025, claiming that it does not speak for them. According to campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez, Trump solely endorses the Republican Party platform and the program on his website. "Team Biden and the (Democratic National Committee) are lying and fear-mongering because they have nothing else to offer the American people," Alvarez stated. The overlap between Trump's allies and the project's contributors raises concerns about his genuine position on the plans.