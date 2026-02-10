Rep. Maxwell Frost Calls Republicans Coward and Scared of Trump’s Backlash

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first Generation Z member of Congress, has strongly criticized Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. He has consistently opposed Donald Trump and his policies during Trump’s second term.

Frost introduced the Stop Unlawful Detention and End Mistreatment (SUDEM) Act and highlighted poor living conditions at the Alligator Alcatraz detention center in Florida through social media. The 29-year-old lawmaker continues to advocate for positive change.

He recently stated on a podcast that fear of political backlash and potential retaliation from Trump has stopped many from speaking out, even if they personally disagree with the administration.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) calls Republicans and President Trump all Fascists, so much for turning down the rhetoric. “Fascism is not on the way; it is here.” pic.twitter.com/TF1q82oSJ4 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 18, 2025

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, host Joanna Coles asked Frost what Republican lawmakers have told him privately, especially those who may be upset by recent events but worry about being primaried or targeted by President Trump.

“What are you hearing from your Republican colleagues in Congress, some of whom are just as appalled about what’s going on as you are, but are either terrified of being primaried or being singled out by Donald Trump? What did they say to you behind closed doors when no one is listening?” Coles said.

Maxwell Frost said some Republicans may feel uneasy, but most lack the resolve to challenge the president publicly. “They have no courage,” he said. “They have no backbone to stand up to this president, and that’s why they haven’t over the past year.”

However, Frost also acknowledged signs of change, saying a growing number of Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Trump on specific issues.

How to explain Trump’s grip on the GOP/base?

They love power more than they hate Trump. He hates the same ppl/things the base hates so they stick w/him.

GOP lawmakers love power so instead of repudiating him they embrace him bc they can’t win w/o the support of the base. — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) February 7, 2026

Over the past year, Trump has openly clashed with GOP figures who opposed his policies or called for the release of the Epstein files, including Rep. Thomas Massie, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Susan Collins, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The U.S. Department of Justice released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein after repeated public pressure. These included explicit images of girls and young women, text messages from well-known businessmen, and emails containing code words.

Several Republicans recently also condemned a racist video Trump shared depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as gorillas. The video was deleted soon after it went viral.

“We’re starting to see cracks,” Frost said. “Little by little, people are stepping up. More and more of them are deciding to do something about it.”

The Democrat further claimed that the moment demands lawmakers willing to risk their own political futures. “It’s a question of whether they’re willing to say, ‘I don’t care if my reelection is at risk—I’m going to stand up for this country,’”

Meanwhile, the White House issued a statement against Maxwell, slamming the Daily Beast Podcast. “Anything said on the Daily Beast podcast is equivalent to screaming into the void. No one listens to this Trump Derangement Syndrome therapy session,” she added.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced that Donald Trump will launch a nationwide tour to rally voters and address cost-of-living concerns ahead of the midterms.

Maxwell Frost said Democrats remain well-positioned to win this time since a lot of people are upset over Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement in places like Minnesota.

“We do have the ability to win,” he said. “And there are things we can do to push back.”

The deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, sparked outrage across the nation.

Many old GOP supporters like Jenique Jones, a credit specialist from Bethlehem, told CNN’s John King last year that POTUS has not kept his promises, and she clearly regrets voting for him.