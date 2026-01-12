Rep. Ilhan Omar Accuses DHS of Obstructing Oversight as ICE Enforcement Escalates After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a shooting.

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. The incident resulted in a significant public response, including from critics and some Republican supporters. Reports and footage indicate she was in her car and attempting to leave the area when she was approached by three agents.

The mother of three reportedly refused to comply when she was asked to get out of the vehicle and tried to drive away from the scene. After the tragic event, thousands took to the streets of Minneapolis.

They condemned both Renee Nicole Good’s shooting as well as the shooting of a man named Luis David Nico Moncada and a woman named Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, both from Venezuela, in Portland, Oregon.

As reported on Weekend Primetime by MS Now, members of the Trump administration had no remorse over the abrupt detention and shootings of both undocumented immigrants and American citizens despite the strong backlash.

A day after the ICE shooting, the Department of Homeland Security, under Kristi Noem, discreetly signed an order barring congressional visits to ICE facilities in the country without an advance notice of a week.

This sudden policy change prevented Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and two other lawmakers from visiting a detention facility in Minneapolis.

This was done despite previous policies that had allowed lawmakers to conduct visits and routine checks at all times. In response to being denied access, Ilhan Omar strongly condemned the Department of Homeland Security’s explanation, calling it the most dishonest claim she has heard from the agency.

Ilhan Omar appeared on the Weekend Primetime show, claiming that she had reached the facility and a tour was offered, but it was abruptly canceled after two officers told them because of Trump’s new rule, the tour would not be possible. A disappointed Omar, along with Congresswomen Angie Creg and Kelly Morson, obtained a copy of the bill and spoke out against the decision.

The administration allegedly refused to provide any further explanation to the lawmakers and claimed that they were aware they were going against the law when Omar and the other lawmakers objected.

On the show, Ilhan Omar was then asked about the condition of the detainees. She claimed that she was able to get a “glimpse” of them in a holding area.

She reportedly saw about 20 or more Hispanic and Latino men gathered inside the center with a shower area next to where they were kept. Omar claimed the area lacked proper shower heads, the changing room did not have proper locks, and personal hygiene appeared to be a major concern for them.

Detainees were kept for 12 hours in the center, and a few flights on and off transferred them from the Minnesota center to somewhere else. Kristi Noem described the shooting of Renee Nicole Good as justified, while others have questioned this assessment.

She claimed that Renee Nicole Good tried to physically injure the ICE agent who fired shots at her. However, several online users, fan accounts, and Good’s family members dismissed Noem’s claim, disputing that Good deliberately participated in ICE-related protests or intentionally drove her car toward an ICE agent and injured him.

Similarly, according to TIME, Kristi Noem explained the circumstances involving Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, the two people who were shot in Portland.

Ilhan Omar told the group of reports on the show that the situation in the state was complete chaos. She reportedly saw cars being abandoned in Minneapolis Downtown after ICE agents arrested people midway. Omar said that she saw how a car was left turned on the streets of the city because the driver was taken by the ICE authorities all of a sudden.