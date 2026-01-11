Chilling Words ICE Agents Reportedly Told U.S. Citizen After Wrongfully Arresting Him at Gunpoint

Minneapolis records yet another ICE-related incident, days after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. ICE stopped 20-year-old Jose Robert Ramirez and his aunt, both U.S. citizens of Mexican descent.

The young adult and his aunt, Shawntia Sosa-Clara, were driving when ICE officials suddenly pulled them over in Robbinsdale, Minneapolis. In a live-streamed video shared by his aunt on Facebook, the officers were seen violently dragging Ramirez from the car despite their desperate pleas.

The aunt told officers that they were American citizens after they were asked for identification. She repeatedly said, “We’re citizens!” and added that they were “native.” The officials continued grilling the two and accused the aunt of evading them, to which she responded, “You guys are scary people…”

The ICE officer immediately denied the claim and proceeded to accuse the two of attempting to run away from their home. Ramirez’s aunt clarified that she lived in Crystal, whereas her nephew lived elsewhere.

Amid ICE grilling them, Ramirez was seen fumbling around for ID. Out of patience, the scene drastically changed when an ICE officer allegedly hit the 20-year-old in the video. Speaking to The Daily Beast, a Minnesota police official claimed Ramirez struck first, according to footage found.

ICE detain Native American—punch him repeatedly even after complying with face scan. Mother brought passport & birth certificate but agents didn’t care—just joked that he “wasn’t really from here.” “Police can you help us?” she begs officers just watching. “We’re citizens!”… pic.twitter.com/cSn2av83Z4 — John Whyte 🍊 Fund (@john7whyte) January 10, 2026

Authorities allege Ramirez struck an officer, prompting his arrest. His aunt tried to intervene to stop the arrest, but was held back by another federal officer. Helpless and anxious, she watched the horrific scene unfold.

Ramirez was dragged out of the car and seen detained by ICE officials while his aunt wept bitterly. Speaking exclusively to the publication, Ramirez recalled the incident. According to the publication, Ramirez and his aunt were being followed by ICE in a green Ford SUV.

The two were in the same area where protests against ICE were taking place, the very same neighborhood where Good was shot. Things got intense after they were pursued and asked to pull over by an official at a Hyvee supermarket.

Jose Roberto Ramirez was born in Minneapolis according to a copy of his birth certificate provided to the Minnesota Star Tribune by his family. He was detained by ICE at a Hy-Vee at about 11 a.m.https://t.co/N9qAlBzE7w — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) January 9, 2026

The 20-year-old claimed they were “screaming” and had “pointed guns” at them the whole time. In the video, Sosa-Clara urged her nephew to comply with their requests and alleged that the ICE officials were “mean, disgusting, and inhuman people.” She slammed ICE, saying, “They have no heart, they are not human.”

According to the Star Tribune, Ramirez’s mother, Raelyn Duffy, was present on the scene. She held proof of his citizenship, including a birth certificate and his passport. However, even their proof was insufficient to stop ICE officials from arresting the 20-year-old.

Per reports, Ramirez is confirmed to be an American citizen with mixed heritage. He’s part Native American and part Mexican from the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. When remembering his arrest, Ramirez claimed the handcuffs were “made tighter.”

After being detained, the ICE agents reportedly told the young adult that he was going to be imprisoned and that his life was “over.” During the car ride, they said a “bunch of crazy stuff.” Ramirez claimed, “They are saying, ‘The boys are in town, we are going to light this city on fire.’”

Ramirez was released six hours later pending possible charges. ICE has yet to respond to the drastic turn of events.