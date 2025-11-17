“Release the Epstein Files”- Survivors Confront Congress Ahead of Crucial Vote

Six administrations have come and gone, but somehow none of them has been able to uncover the Jeffrey Epstein files. So now, eight survivors of his abuse have taken it upon themselves to bring justice as they have released a video that calls for the release of the Epstein files for the greater good of the public. Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell abused all of these women.

In the video, these women are seen holding up pictures of themselves as teens, the age they were when Epstein abused them. They want Congress to stop hiding the files because it’s high time the truth was told.

The video was released on Sunday, November 16, 2025, and it was right before Congress was about to vote on whether to release the remaining files that the entire country and the world want to see.

One of the survivors has come forward and said-

“I suffered so much pain. There are about a thousand of us. It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows. It’s time to shine a light into the darkness.”

The survivors of Epstein’s abuse then collectively urge us to:

“Call your Congress member and demand they release ALL of the Epstein files.”

For five administrations, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have been left in the dark, waiting for answers and accountability. We are demanding the release of ALL the Epstein files. Take action at https://t.co/87kmax9jmQ pic.twitter.com/vKLtPArRsM — WorldWE (@WorldWEUS) November 16, 2025

Now, as for what the Epstein files actually are: they comprise thousands of documents collected over decades. These include police reports, flight logs, interview transcripts, DOJ and FBI notes, raid logs, emails, and evidence from both civil and criminal investigations.

The first complaint was filed in 2006 by the parents of a 14-year-old girl who had been abused at Epstein’s Palm Beach home. Investigators found photographs of underage girls throughout the property.

After that came Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, through which he became a registered sex offender but avoided a significant sentence. During his 2019 arrest, investigators accused him of running a network that exploited underage girls. However, he died in jail that same year, a death ruled a suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted and jailed in 2021, and her prosecution added additional documents to the case record. Civil lawsuits over the years added even more.

So where are these files now? Some have been released, but many remain redacted or kept sealed by the administrations that have held power since then. On Tuesday, Congress is expected to vote on whether to release the remaining files. What makes this worse is that President Donald Trump has said there is no need to release them, which has led to clashes with his ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, while Thomas Massie has come under fire for siding with Trump on such a controversial issue.

But if you have been keeping up with the case, you’ve probably already seen the first round of documents released by the DOJ and FBI earlier this year, right? What are your thoughts on them?

