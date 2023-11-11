Dating or not dating? Reese Witherspoon has finally broken her silence on the numerous speculations of her dating Kevin Costner that have been doing rounds on social media. Apparently, the news circulated after a poll on X, formerly Twitter, asked their followers if they 'supported' the alleged romance brewing between the two actors. The Legally Blonde star is recently divorced from ex-husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011.

The account Naughty Gossip posted the poll on X, which read, "POLL OF THE DAY: Kevin Costner is rumored to be romancing Reese Witherspoon. Do you love this new couple?" People quickly drew conclusions and shared their thoughts on the social media platform.

One user, @AT0MlC_BL0NDE1, wrote, "Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go, boy!!! You go, girl!!!" Another user, @RobbieMcGilliv1, wondered, "So there's rumors of Kevin Costner and Reese Witherspoon dating?! She's 47, he's what, 68ish? Those two? Really?"

POLL OF THE DAY: Kevin Costner is rumored to be romancing Reese Witherspoon. Do you love this new couple? — Naughty Gossip (@NaughtyNiceRob) November 9, 2023

However, a representative of the 47-year-old actress denied the dating rumors on Thursday, November 9, 2023. "This story is completely fabricated and not true," reported PEOPLE. In the past, the Academy Award winner has been romantically linked with other names like Tom Brady. In April this year, the Cruel Intentions star was rumored to be seeing the NFL star. But her representatives dismissed the speculations that time as well. In fact, a source insisted the two have not even come face to face.

The newly single Witherspoon announced her split from her now ex-husband in March 2023. The former couple released a joint statement saying they 'made the difficult decision to divorce' after spending 11 beautiful years together. In an interview in July, Witherspoon recollected how different this divorce was compared to her previous breakup with her first husband, Ryan Phillipe.

Witherspoon said, "It's interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," as reported by Harpers Bazaar. However, this time, she had her voice and a platform to share her own narrative with her fans.

Of course, she understood people's curiosity about her love life. "Then, of course, there's speculation, but I can't control that," she continued. "All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me." Witherspoon also said she had 'slowed down' considerably in the wake of these events.

The actress settled her divorce nearly four months after the separation announcement. Court documents obtained by NBC News detailed their divorce's final settlement filed to Davidson County Circuit Court in Tennessee. As per the documents, the 47-year-old star and her ex-husband Toth agreed to joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee James Toth. Aside from her son with Toth, Witherspoon is also a mother to daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she married in 1999.

