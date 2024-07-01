Reclusive Rob Kardashian Appears Happy and Healthy in Sister Khloé's 40th Birthday Clip

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with her close friends and family in a lavish yet intimate party. Fans were stunned to spot her reclusive younger brother, Rob Kardashian looking happy and healthy in the birthday video she shared on her Instagram page. The short memorable reel showcased Khloé's favorite moments alongside her close ones and kids, True and Tatum.

In the clip, the reality star blew out a dozen candles from a decadent purple cake decorated with grayish roses alongside her grandma, Mary Jo Campbell a.k.a M.J., and best friend, Malika Haqq, gathered around a formal dining table. She captioned the post, "Deeply Grateful For Every Moment. I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!"

As per The US Sun, Rob once a heartthrob on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians now avoids the spotlight as he allegedly struggles with body insecurity issues due to rapid weight gain. His family insists that his absence is because he is concentrating on being a good father. He hardly ever publishes on Instagram, and his social media presence is largely stagnant. His birthday tribute to Khloé in 2023 was one of his final posts on the platform. This year too he posted a lovely message. He penned, "Happy Birthday to my A1! I love you so much!" along with a cute childhood picture of them both.

As per People, in 2015, Rob posted a throwback picture showcasing the beginning of his weight gain. He captioned it, "Started right here with these milkshakes #throwbackthursday." He went into a downhill spiral as he gained 100 pounds in the months that followed. Becoming increasingly depressed as time went on, he skipped out on the annual family trips that featured on the reality show. He once shared, "No one will ever understand how much it hurts."

As his family sought to help, holding interventions, he turned down therapy. "First, I don't believe in rehab or therapy or anything of that sort, and second, I'm a grown man and will work on myself when I choose," he tweeted in September 2016. "I'm aware that I'm fat. That ain't a surprise to me, lol, and my only therapy will be in the gym." In December 2015, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. "It's sad because he's only wasting his life more and more, but he has to figure it out for himself," Khloé said that time. Since then Rob has rarely attended family occasions or public events. "He just wants to feel better," mom Kris Jenner, explained. "It's not that he doesn't want to be on the show. It's just he wasn't feeling good."