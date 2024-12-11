Reality TV Star Claims Donald Trump Was Nice to Her Because He Wanted to ‘F--K’: “Just Throw Away..."

Claudia Jordan, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and reality TV personality, once shed light on her disturbing interactions with Donald Trump during her time on the show. In candid interviews and podcast appearances, Jordan recalled how Trump treated her with kindness but suggested it was driven by ulterior motives. Her statements sparked discussions about Trump’s behavior toward women and his long history of accusations involving inappropriate conduct. Jordan appeared on seasons 2 and 6 of Celebrity Apprentice, where her interactions with Trump left her questioning his intentions. She candidly revealed that Trump’s politeness wasn’t without strings. She remarked, "He was nice to me because he wanted to f*ck."

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Jordan emphasized that this behavior, while perhaps flattering to some, reflected deeper issues of racism and power dynamics. She recalled, "I used to like Trump. If he would have been more in the middle and not like—the Tea Party f*cked it all up if you ask me…” She further added, “He called me a few times, and … he would tell me that I shouldn’t waste my time with black men, dating them…And I was like, ‘Wait, why would you say that to me?’ And he said ‘Cause they don’t have money.’ And I was like, ‘Hmm, okay. So just throw away the whole race because they don’t have the money for you.’ So I told him, I said… ‘That’s not a cool thing.’”

Adding to the troubling narrative, former model Stacey Williams accused Trump of groping her during an encounter at Trump Tower in 1993. Williams alleged that Trump, alongside Jeffrey Epstein, orchestrated a twisted game during which he touched her without consent. She described the incident as deeply confusing and degrading, further accusing Epstein of berating her afterward for allowing it to happen. Williams claimed, “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together.” Williams’ claims mirror allegations from other women, including instances of Trump groping, kissing without consent, and inappropriate behavior during beauty pageants, as reported by The Guardian.

Despite denials from Trump and his campaign, these stories contribute to a disturbing pattern that has plagued the former president for decades. Trump’s indulgence in the Look of the Year modeling competition in the early 1990s adds another layer to these allegations. As a sponsor and judge, Trump played a prominent role in the event, which brought young aspiring models, some as young as 14, to New York City. Contestants recall being pressured to parade and dance for Trump and other older men, labeling these moments as demeaning and far removed from professional judgment.

Natasha Stoynoff: “I realized I was not to blame. That he was just a predator of women…Donald Trump is an adjudicated sexual assaulter, and we cannot elect this man as president.” pic.twitter.com/OI4J28fU3q — Anti-Psychopath PAC (@PsychoPAC24) September 25, 2024

Shawna Lee, who participated in the 1992 competition, recalled being pushed to walk for Trump. She said, “This wasn’t being judged or part of the competition – it was for their entertainment.” Trump’s alleged misconduct is not an isolated issue. Over 20 women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him, ranging from groping to sexual assault.