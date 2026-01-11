2026 New Year Giveaway
Reality Star Spencer Pratt Enters LA Mayoral Race After Losing Home in Wildfires

Spencer Pratt is known for appearing on The Hills.

Reality Star Spencer Pratt Enters LA Mayoral Race After Losing Home in Wildfires

Reality star Spencer Pratt is ready for a new start in life, as he has decided to run for Los Angeles mayor. The 42-year-old launched his campaign on Jan. 7, 2026.

Pratt is known for his appearance on the MTV reality series The Hills with his now-wife, Heidi Montag. His foray into politics appears to be driven by personal tragedy, as Pratt and Montag lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025.

Since then, the reality star has become a staunch critic of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. On the first anniversary of the Palisades Fire, victims of the tragedy organized a rally titled They Let Us Burn, during which Pratt announced his campaign for the mayoral position. He was accompanied by Montag at the event.

In his speech, Pratt said he was done waiting for authorities to do the right thing and had decided to take charge himself.

He said, “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor.”

He added that under his leadership, Los Angeles would be freed from its dark phase. Pratt proclaimed, “Let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign — this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light. LA is going to be camera-ready again.”

Pratt will run against Bass, who is seeking re-election in the polls scheduled for June 2, 2026. Other candidates who have launched mayoral campaigns include Porter Ranch neighborhood councilor Asaad Alnajjar and housing advocacy executive Rae Huang.

Pratt will also face competition from former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner and musician Vincent Wali. Meanwhile, businessman Rick Caruso has also expressed interest in running for mayor after finishing as the runner-up in 2022.

Born in 1983, Pratt started his television career with the Fox reality show The Princes of Malibu in 2005 before shooting to wide fame with The Hills.

He was later seen in shows like Celebrity Big Brother UK, Marriage Boot Camp, Wife Swap, and Rob Has a Podcast. He has been married to Montag since 2008, and the couple shares two children.

Pratt and Montag’s home was one of the 18,000 structures destroyed in the LA wildfire. The fires wreaked havoc in the city from January 7 to 31, 2025, and claimed at least 31 lives. More than 57 thousand acres of land were burnt, and over 200,000 people had to be evacuated.

