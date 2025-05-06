Real Reason Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Didn’t Attend the Met Gala 2025!

Met Gala 2025 brings some disappointment for Swifties, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are nowhere to be seen on the famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although fans were hopeful that the celebrity power couple would make a highly anticipated appearance, there could be a reason behind their absence from the most-awaited fashion night.

Travis Kelce was spotted in New York City over the weekend, and many were hoping he was en route to the Gala with his girlfriend of two years. However, the couple has been missing a lot from the public eye lately.

Since Kelce’s team’s humiliating defeat at the Super Bowl and Swift’s Eras Tour, the two haven’t been spotted in front of the cameras, at least not much. Many say they are spending quality time after a few long and busy months. Rumor has it that from bonding with their families to watching movies and cooking at home, the high-profile couple is enjoying some downtime out of the public eye.

As reported by Page Six, a source said, “This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers.”

“This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever.”

It is important to note the Fortnight singer hasn’t attended the Met Gala in nearly a decade. She was last seen on the red carpet in 2016. Taylor rocked a cutout Louis Vuitton minidress with a silver sequined snakeskin pattern for the year’s theme, “Manus x Machina: Fashion In an Age of Technology.” This was also the time when she debuted a platinum blonde bob. Alongside looking gorgeous on the famous steps, she also served as a co-chair alongside Idris Elba, Anna Wintour, and Jonathan Ive, Apple’s Chief Design Officer.

‼️| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did not attend this year’s Met Gala as a result of their schedules, according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/IMAn0QSa1V — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 6, 2025

Notably, Swift and Kelce’s absence from the public eye has also sparked some speculations lately. Many were concerned that the power couple may have been going through a rough patch in their relationship, leading to breakup rumors. At that time, an insider reportedly revealed that they were trying to enjoy a “normal life” rather than making significant progress in their relationship.

Although Travis and Taylor missed the Met Gala, many other big names rocked the red carpet this year, embodying the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The theme is based on Monica Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Throwback to 9 years ago, Taylor with this absolute serve in custom Louis Vuitton at the Met Gala (May 2, 2016).

🖤

Wearing:

Louis Vuitton ‘Custom Dress’

Louis Vuitton ‘Gladiator Sandals’

Eva Fehren ‘Black Diamond Ear Cuff’

Mattia Cielo ‘Ghaccio Earrings’

Eva Fehren ‘Grey… pic.twitter.com/eJaMR4bQtv — Swiftly Styled (@theswiftedit) May 2, 2025

Met Gala 2025 has a great lineup of co-chairs, including Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Colman Domingo. In addition, LeBron James has been named the honorary chair.