Real ID Scams are Blowing Up Online—Here’s the Trick Fooling Thousands

The Real ID enforcement deadline of May 7, 2025, is here. Travellers all over the country are worried about the deadline. However, scammers are more interested in the deadline and its implications.

Scammers have increased their efforts to take advantage of public confusion and fear. There is a surge in last-minute applications for Read ID-compliant forms of identification. This is due to the Department of Homeland Security’s requirement that passengers show a Real ID.

Now, fraudsters are taking advantage of this by developing false platforms. These capitalise on the urgency of people and false information.

There has been an increase in the number of bogus companies claiming to help travellers with their Real IDS. All these companies are online, and none of them has any authorisation to provide any such service. This information has been released by the Better Business Bureau. BBB has warned that these scammers are asking for sensitive personal data, including credit card numbers and social security numbers, under the pretense of important information to get Real IDS on top of that, they are also charging a large sum of money.

DO NOT fall for Real ID scams. Go to your DMV and get it. pic.twitter.com/GcGCgICj7i — Rocko’sMom (@RockosMom1979) May 7, 2025

The proper procedure for the Real ID requires applicants to be physically present at the DMV office with original documents. There is no online application process. However, there are several people who are unaware of this requirement and are being fooled by scammers to avoid lengthy lines and processing time.

The bureau has stressed that all the companies claiming to help people with the online process for Real ID are fraud, and citizens should not fall prey to these scammers.

These scammers are very smart. They have designed their websites to copy legitimate government websites with their logos, design components, and wording. Customers must remain careful when they receive unsolicited emails or texts, especially if they include links to these websites. Any request for additional processing costs or financial information is a sure sign of fraud.

Scammers taking advantage of approaching Real ID/Star ID deadline https://t.co/r5IFkU4443

Please let your vulnerable senior parents,friends etc about this. Too many fall for such bullshit scams. #RealID #Scammers — DJ Is Very Blue💙🇺🇸 (@petitegal62) May 1, 2025

Several cybersecurity experts have also weighed in. According to them, the general public finds it more challenging to identify between authentic material and fraudulent schemes. This is due to the urgency surrounding the Real ID deadline. Therefore, it is very important to be vigilant and careful. People must closely examine communications that are sent online.

These websites closely mimic authentic DMV or state government portals. These websites also incorporate phoney appointment scheduling tools and customer support channels. The strategy is similar to other passport application scams. The whole idea is to trick the victims into giving up the private information.

REAL ID pro tip: if for whatever reason you don’t want to get a REAL ID license, if you have a passport you can get a passport card for $30 and use that instead of needing your passport book for domestic air travel pic.twitter.com/s63kzB0zPY — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) May 6, 2025

People should not give in to the hysteria. Customers should keep in mind that a valid U.S. passport is still an acceptable form of ID for domestic travel. For people who are unable to obtain a Real ID in time, this can act as a temporary substitute.

If anyone comes across any suspicious website or receives suspicious correspondence, they should report it to the BBB. People can also report these scammers to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Customers should also stop the spread of these scams and keep others from becoming victims. It is everyone’s moral duty to spread awareness.