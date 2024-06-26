'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore's Monthly Income Revelation After Her Divorce Stuns All

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore made headlines for her jaw-dropping 90k monthly salary revelation. The court documents for her divorce battle against Marc Daly have detailed the reality television star's income. According to InTouchWeekly, Moore earns $89,050 per month, compared to her ex-husband’s $5,000.

Despite the wage gap between the former couple, Daly agreed to pay his former partner $2000 per month for child support and an additional $1000 per month to fund a college savings balance for the child. According to Radar Online, neither of the parents will receive any spousal support or alimony after their divorce. The American reality show star Moore has been making headlines with her split that was deemed to be amongst the longest celebrity divorces. The parents also agreed that the primary custody of their 5-year-old child shall be with Moore. The divorce also finalized the reality star's name to Kenya Summer Moore back in 2023. The settlement also agreed that Moore would have the final call on their minor child's appearance on the reality show Bravo. The document reads, that the mom "shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father. Mother shall notify Father of any opportunity where the minor will appear on camera and shall advise Father of the content of the appearance."

After being granted divorce by the court, Moore stated, "After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce. I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most," as reported by People. She continued, "I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn. As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all."

Previously, during the trial Daly had claimed that Moore's actions had impacted their child, Brooklyn severely as he claimed his ex's co-star Marlo Hampton allegedly kicked her door in the presence of the kid. To which Moore responded by saying, that the child was "never seen on camera, and the minor child was not even aware of that someone was at the hotel door. The door that was kicked was the living room door of a parlor suite, wherein the minor child was in the bedroom. (and) have no reason to know that someone would kick her door, but immediately addressed the situation, and the parties left without any further provocation."

Speaking on the issues of getting her marriage trouble being cast on the reality shows, Moore said, "It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show. A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren't getting along or weren't on the same page. As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality." She added, "That's not what a marriage is about."