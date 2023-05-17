Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's $1.7M Atlanta Mansion is the Bone of Contention Amid Divorce Battle

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Drew Sidora, and her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, have recently made headlines with their bitter divorce battle. As the couple fights over their $1.7 million Atlanta mansion, fans and curious onlookers are eager to get a glimpse inside the luxurious property that was once their shared marital home. From stunning upgrades to lavish amenities, let's take a closer look at the opulent residence that has sadly become a central point of contention in their divorce proceedings.

Nestled within the prestigious Sugarloaf Country Club in Duluth, Georgia, Sidora and Pittman's mansion offers a grand and regal ambiance. With six bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread over an impressive 9,000 square feet, this residence exudes luxury and impresses all.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mindy Small

At the entrance, the home greets visitors with white interior pillars and a spiral staircase that gracefully divides into two directions. The grandeur continues with multiple bright chandeliers that elegantly hang from the ceiling, as per The U.S. Sun.

The master bedroom suite serves as a private oasis for the homeowners. Featuring an enormous bedroom closet, a separate bathtub and a spacious glass shower, this sanctuary offers the perfect space for relaxation. Additionally, a balcony off the master room provides breathtaking views of the surrounding area. The Pittmans' glorious mansion includes also a fascinating underground saltwater pool connected to a hot tub.

The mansion boasts a luxurious gourmet kitchen, complete with a dream island and top-of-the-line appliances. The ample white cabinets provide abundant storage space, adding functionality and elegance to this culinary haven. It also has a fully finished basement, wine cellar room, home gym, and movie room.

As the divorce battle rages on, Sidora and Pittman find themselves at odds over the future of their lavish mansion. Court documents reveal that Sidora is pleading with the court to grant her rights to the property they purchased in October 2020 for over $1.4 million. The home, now estimated to be worth $1.7 million, is a crucial asset in the equitable division of their marital property.

The couple, who share two children, Machai and Aniya, have differing views on custody arrangements. While Sidora is seeking primary physical custody, Pittman is pushing for joint physical custody. However, they both agree on having joint legal custody.

Apart from the property dispute, financial disagreements have further intensified the divorce battle. Ralph Pittman claims that only he contributed to the maintenance and upkeep of the marital home, alleging that his ex-wife refused to make financial contributions. In response, Sidora states that her former partner used her income to pay household bills throughout their marriage. The 38-year-old also accuses Pittman of engaging in repeated uncondoned adultery, claiming to possess text messages as evidence. Pittman, however, denies these allegations. The couple's tumultuous personal lives and alleged cheating scandals have added another layer of complexity to their divorce proceedings.

As the divorce case unfolds, the former couple's relationship drama continues to captivate fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.