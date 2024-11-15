Ray J Says Diddy's Celeb Pals Are Paying Off Victims to 'Keep Their Names Out': "Hopefully That..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Harvey Levin of TMZ recently conducted a candid interview with Ray J for a documentary titled The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs. In the segment Ray J shockingly revealed that several top celebrities are worried about their previous ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with some even attempting to silence victims by paying them off. Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Sean Combs at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By J. Countess)

As reported by the New York Post, Ray J said, "I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their names out of it." He added, “Here’s what I do know, people do catch-and-kills all day…for the regular world, somebody has a truth, somebody pays you to keep it quiet and hopefully that money you got paid secures your happiness while you watch the lie continue to succeed.” When Levin inquired if this was still happening, Ray J responded with a firm "Yes," as reported by Page Six. He hinted that these A-listers tend to contact him with details.

He explained, “They want to talk to me about what happened to them. They call me. They feel like they can trust me. They want to tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy.” Levin in response, asked, “Are these high-profile people calling you because they’ve had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out and they think you might be the vessel for it coming out?” Ray J confirmed that’s exactly what he meant, but he did not reveal any names or speak on their alleged actions.

In October, a law firm revealed that it is representing over 100 alleged victims in lawsuits against Combs in connection with his sex trafficking case. The Buzbee Law Firm and AVA Law Group stated that they had reviewed thousands of calls from individuals claiming abuse at the hands of Combs. As reported by Newsweek, their lawyer shared that the allegations include violent sexual assault, rape, drug-facilitated sex, sharing of explicit video recordings, and the sexual abuse of minors. Additionally, they disclosed that of the 120 alleged victims, half were men.

According to reports, these acts occurred at Diddy's 'white parties' or 'Puffy Parties.' In response to these accusations, Combs' lawyer, Erica Wolff, released a statement rejecting the claims and deeming them to be a reckless media stunt. According to Wolff, Combs is keen to clear his name in court, where verifiable facts would prove the truth.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)