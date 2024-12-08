Rare Video of The Queen Dancing with Diana And Charles Has Everyone Longing For 'Happier Times'

A rare video of Queen Elizabeth II dancing with Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Balmoral's Ghillies Ball resurfaced in 2019, leaving royal fans reminiscing about 'happier times.' Originally filmed in 1991, the clip was shared via a fan's Instagram account. It featured the late Queen laughing and enjoying the traditional Scottish dances with her family. According to the Daily Mail, the video captured the Queen in a blue gown with a red tartan sash, sharing a dance also with her husband, Prince Philip, and other members of the royal family. She wagged her finger at Philip before taking his hands for a spin. Meanwhile, Diana, dressed in a cream gown with puffed sleeves, was seen holding hands with other guests, giggling as she joined in the festivities.

The post captured the attention of royal watchers, who appreciated the rare footage. "This is such a beautiful memory," one commenter wrote. Another added, "I love the music as well. Thank you for sharing this with all of us!" In a similar vein, one commented, "I love this!! To see the queen dancing and smiling at her husband and to see Anne looking like she's relaxed and having a wonderful time is so rare and delightful!!" Diana’s appearance drew particular attention, with netizens noting her joyful and carefree demeanor. "It’s wonderful to see her like this," one fan wrote.

I leave you with this image. The Ghillies Ball at Balmoral in the 80s. It is an end-of-season dance given by the Royal Family, in honour of their servants. The late Queen made a POINT of dancing with all her male servants every year. Can you imagine shaking your booty with QEII? pic.twitter.com/3pc62IBTtB — vbspurs (@vbspurs) August 12, 2023

According to Town & Country magazine, the Ghillies Ball, an annual event hosted by the late Queen at Balmoral Castle, is traditionally private. It served as a thank-you to Balmoral staff and the local community before she returned to London in October. The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who first hosted the ball in 1852. Queen Mary, the Queen's grandmother, was famously enthusiastic about the event, participating in Highland and English country dances with unwavering energy. This particular clip, however, was filmed by the BBC for a documentary commemorating the Queen’s 40th Jubilee.

The late Queen's fondness for dance was not isolated to Balmoral. In 2023, a TikTok video showcased clips spanning from the 1950s to the 1990s, featuring the Queen dancing at various formal occasions. Set to ABBA's 1976 hit Dancing Queen—a song reportedly among the late monarch's favorites— the video included Elton John’s recollection of dancing with the Queen during Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party.

July 1947.

An early photograph of HM The Queen when Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip when Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten dancing together at a Youth and Service Ball at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh.This was almost four months before their wedding. pic.twitter.com/4fYEQUMV5q — Elisabeth Basford / Write On Ejaleigh Blog! (@ejaleigh) April 13, 2021

According to Newsweek, John described the Queen, still holding her handbag, gliding across the dance floor as Rock Around the Clock played softly in the background. "I was trying to dance as inaudibly as possible with Princess Anne and the Queen—still holding her handbag—while what appeared to be the world's quietest disco played Bill Haley," he wrote. "I tried my best to come up with a facial expression that suggested this was a perfectly normal state of affairs."