Rare Photo of Archie and Lilibet in Harry and Meghan's Holiday Card Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently shared their 2024 Christmas card and got royal watchers buzzing. The holiday card was a collage of six pictures that featured them engaging in their various charities and initiatives. However, what piqued the interest of netizens was a rare photo of Archie and Lilibet. The royal children who were noticeably missing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's annual card in the last two years, featured with their backs turned to the camera, walking toward their parents. The post, captioned, "Seasons Greetings from the Sussex family, Archewell Production & Archewell Foundation," prompted a flurry of reactions on social media with fans pointing out Spencer family traits, including the fact that the children were ginger-haired like their father.

"Look at that gorgeous red hair on my babies," exclaimed an excited fan. Another comment read, "It is like Princess Diana said to the Windsors from heaven: 'You may not want them, appreciate them or care for them, but they are mine, and mine they will be for the world to see the Spencer in them.'" Lilibet's height also sparked immense debate. A person penned, "Looks like Lili is going to be tall like her Grandma Diana!" Another echoed, "Wow! That's fabulous! I still think of Lilli as a baby! She has grown!"

An eagle-eyed fan even took notice of Lilibet's stockings. Posting a childhood photo of Princess Diana in high-knee socks, they wrote, "I knew Princess Lilibet's long stockings reminded me of something. She is like her grandma." A comment also read, "I cannot get over how beautiful Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are...look at those Spencer ginger genes!! Oh, my world! Their Granny Princess Diana would have been over the moon seeing them and probably is watching over them! "

Meanwhile, a netizen alluding to Harry and Markle's claim that the royal family was worried about the color of the Sussex children, quipped, "All that drama over how the children will look like just for them to end up taking 1000% of Spencer genes." Harry himself has also mentioned the strong Spencer gene more than once, joking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he 'definitely' sees his mother in his children. He even joked that the 'ginger gene' would be a losing battle against Markle's genes, but boy was he wrong.

This is not the first time the Sussex family stole hearts with their holiday greeting. Last year's virtual Christmas card was an e-mail from Archewell that included a photo from the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, reflecting the couple's continued commitment to their charitable endeavors, as per CBS News. "We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023," the card read.