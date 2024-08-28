Meghan Markle to Return to The UK on One Condition, Here’s What The Duchess of Sussex Demands

Meghan Markle has posed one condition to her husband if she returns to the UK. The Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to Great Britain for the past four years after stepping down from her royal duties. The last time she was spotted was during Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. The Suits star has put forth that she would only return to England if she is promised a residence of their own with strict security.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Royal author Tom Quinn said, "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives," according to The Mirror. The former royal couple had owned the Frogmore cottage from 2019-2020 however, their rights of ownership snapped right after they stepped down from their royal duties.

The royal author according to InStyle had shared, "At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry it was the last straw. Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore. He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection, a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce," about what the Duke of Sussex went through after the eviction from Frogmore cottage. The cottage was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth as their wedding gift.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home," Quinn added. If Markle's condition is met then there is a huge possibility that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will accompany their parents to meet their grandparents.

The royal author added, "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the U.K. but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lilibet can develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis." Additionally, Prince Harry has had multiple battles back in his hometown. He had filed a case against the U.K. police to reinstate the security of his family which was also stripped off after the Sussexes stepped down. Recently in June, he won the right to appeal against the court's decision.